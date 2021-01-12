INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Update on bridges | Star-studded lineup | National Guard security
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 12, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Pensacola 5 3 2 0 0 6 18 14
Birmingham 4 2 1 1 0 5 12 14
Macon 4 2 1 1 0 5 10 10
Huntsville 4 2 2 0 0 4 9 10
Knoxville 3 1 2 0 0 2 8 9

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

