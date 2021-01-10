All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pensacola
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|18
|14
|Birmingham
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|12
|14
|Macon
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|10
|10
|Huntsville
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|9
|10
|Knoxville
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|9
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Huntsville at Macon, ppd
Knoxville at Birmingham, ppd
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
