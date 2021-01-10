INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 10, 2021, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Pensacola 5 3 2 0 0 6 18 14
Birmingham 4 2 1 1 0 5 12 14
Macon 4 2 1 1 0 5 10 10
Huntsville 4 2 2 0 0 4 9 10
Knoxville 3 1 2 0 0 2 8 9

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville at Macon, ppd

Knoxville at Birmingham, ppd

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

10 agencies looking to fast-track hiring process for data science jobs

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

DISA's first-ever production OTA eliminated $300M in future costs

Federal employees disheartened by Capitol riots but unsure how to rectify damage

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up