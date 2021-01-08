All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 5 3 2 0 0 6 18 14…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 5 3 2 0 0 6 18 14 Birmingham 4 2 1 1 0 5 12 14 Huntsville 4 2 2 0 0 4 9 10 Macon 3 1 1 1 0 3 4 7 Knoxville 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 3

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Birmingham 5, Pensacola 2

Friday’s Games

Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

