All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pensacola
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|16
|9
|Huntsville
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|9
|10
|Birmingham
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|7
|12
|Macon
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|7
|Knoxville
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Birmingham 3, Macon 2
Pensacola 5, Huntsville 1
Sunday’s Games
Knoxville 3, Macon 0
Huntsville 4, Pensacola 1
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
