All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 3 3 0 0 0 6 15 5…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 3 3 0 0 0 6 15 5 Macon 2 1 0 1 0 3 4 4 Birmingham 3 1 1 1 0 3 7 12 Huntsville 3 1 2 0 0 2 5 9 Knoxville 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham 3, Macon 2

Pensacola 5, Huntsville 1

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Macon, 4 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.