SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Pensacola 3 3 0 0 0 6 15 5
Macon 2 1 0 1 0 3 4 4
Birmingham 3 1 1 1 0 3 7 12
Huntsville 3 1 2 0 0 2 5 9
Knoxville 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham 3, Macon 2

Pensacola 5, Huntsville 1

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Macon, 4 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

