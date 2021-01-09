FBC Glance

All Times EST AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 6 0…

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 6 0 248 90 9 1 375 168 Tulsa 6 0 187 123 6 3 244 194 Memphis 5 3 223 259 8 3 341 307 UCF 5 3 350 262 6 4 422 332 SMU 4 3 240 243 7 3 386 309 Houston 3 3 200 185 3 5 240 256 Navy 3 4 156 193 3 7 166 303 Tulane 3 5 258 239 6 6 416 337 East Carolina 3 5 243 270 3 6 272 319 Temple 1 6 139 260 1 6 139 260 South Florida 0 7 181 301 1 8 208 359

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Notre Dame 9 0 325 171 10 2 401 236 Clemson 8 1 411 183 10 2 522 242 Miami 7 2 309 246 8 3 374 297 NC State 7 3 327 313 8 4 363 350 North Carolina 7 3 424 303 8 4 500 353 Boston College 5 5 282 291 6 5 306 312 Pittsburgh 5 5 264 270 6 5 319 270 Virginia Tech 5 5 307 315 5 6 342 353 Virginia 4 5 252 281 5 5 307 296 Wake Forest 3 4 230 239 4 5 324 295 Georgia Tech 3 6 218 319 3 7 239 368 Louisville 3 7 290 272 4 7 325 293 Florida St. 2 6 191 300 3 6 232 324 Duke 1 9 220 400 2 9 273 419 Syracuse 1 9 175 322 1 10 196 360

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Iowa St. 8 1 326 182 9 3 395 257 Oklahoma 6 2 343 198 9 2 473 239 Oklahoma St. 6 3 279 217 8 3 332 258 Texas 5 3 313 259 7 3 427 285 TCU 5 4 256 232 6 4 308 242 West Virginia 4 4 185 174 6 4 265 205 Kansas St. 4 5 235 287 4 6 266 322 Texas Tech 3 6 256 334 4 6 291 367 Baylor 2 7 210 263 2 7 210 263 Kansas 0 8 119 376 0 9 142 414

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 4 82 188 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 4 51 142

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio St. 5 0 233 116 7 0 304 154 Indiana 6 1 211 136 6 2 231 162 Penn St. 4 5 268 249 4 5 268 249 Maryland 2 3 118 160 2 3 118 160 Michigan 2 4 170 207 2 4 170 207 Rutgers 3 6 240 289 3 6 240 289 Michigan St. 2 5 126 246 2 5 126 246

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Northwestern 6 1 177 102 7 2 222 143 Iowa 6 2 254 128 6 2 254 128 Wisconsin 3 3 134 94 4 3 176 122 Minnesota 3 4 191 211 3 4 191 211 Nebraska 3 5 185 235 3 5 185 235 Purdue 2 4 163 179 2 4 163 179 Illinois 2 6 161 279 2 6 161 279

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Delaware 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Elon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Villanova 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Marshall 4 1 135 74 7 3 285 130 FAU 4 2 133 110 5 4 170 157 W. Kentucky 4 3 139 149 5 7 228 304 Charlotte 2 2 123 107 2 4 162 195 Middle Tennessee 2 4 172 213 3 6 206 319 FIU 0 3 68 107 0 5 112 162 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UAB 3 1 113 80 6 3 256 193 UTSA 5 2 204 164 7 5 339 308 Louisiana Tech 4 2 174 174 5 5 267 347 North Texas 3 4 224 276 4 6 344 428 Rice 2 3 117 94 2 3 117 94 Southern Miss. 2 4 149 156 3 7 253 323 UTEP 0 4 109 156 3 5 184 248

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 5 0 259 105 6 1 304 153 Kent St. 3 1 199 152 3 1 199 152 Miami (Ohio) 2 1 86 80 2 1 86 80 Ohio 2 1 103 50 2 1 103 50 Akron 1 5 103 248 1 5 103 248 Bowling Green 0 5 57 225 0 5 57 225

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ball St. 5 1 202 165 7 1 274 206 Toledo 4 2 210 146 4 2 210 146 W. Michigan 4 2 250 205 4 2 250 205 Cent. Michigan 3 3 188 181 3 3 188 181 E. Michigan 2 4 199 216 2 4 199 216 N. Illinois 0 6 149 232 0 6 149 232

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Howard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 39 28 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 20 17 Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 44 108 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Jose St. 7 0 216 125 7 1 229 159 Nevada 6 2 239 183 7 2 277 210 San Diego St. 4 2 173 94 4 4 197 142 Hawaii 4 4 208 234 5 4 236 248 Fresno St. 3 3 197 180 3 3 197 180 UNLV 0 6 104 228 0 6 104 228

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 5 1 220 139 5 2 237 190 Air Force 2 2 99 73 3 3 146 90 Wyoming 2 4 159 126 2 4 159 126 New Mexico 2 5 167 228 2 5 167 228 Colorado St. 1 3 89 143 1 3 89 143 Utah St. 1 5 93 211 1 5 93 211

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Merrimack College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 101 96 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 3 6 217 299 Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 134 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 20 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington 3 1 121 100 3 1 121 100 Stanford 4 2 176 190 4 2 176 190 Oregon 3 2 171 140 4 3 219 198 Oregon St. 2 5 202 233 2 5 202 233 California 1 3 81 106 1 3 81 106 Washington St. 1 3 108 154 1 3 108 154

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern Cal 5 0 176 125 5 1 200 156 Colorado 3 1 128 125 4 2 171 190 Utah 3 2 151 130 3 2 151 130 Arizona St. 2 2 161 93 2 2 161 93 UCLA 3 4 248 215 3 4 248 215 Arizona 0 5 87 199 0 5 87 199

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Drake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida 8 2 412 263 8 4 478 370 Georgia 7 2 299 179 8 2 323 200 Missouri 5 5 267 323 5 5 267 323 Kentucky 4 6 217 264 5 6 240 285 Tennessee 3 7 215 301 3 7 215 301 South Carolina 2 8 235 360 2 8 235 360 Vanderbilt 0 9 133 336 0 9 133 336

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 10 0 495 168 12 0 578 228 Texas A&M 8 1 285 190 9 1 326 217 Auburn 6 4 257 237 6 5 276 272 LSU 5 5 320 349 5 5 320 349 Mississippi 4 5 366 363 5 5 392 383 Mississippi St. 3 7 207 283 4 7 235 309 Arkansas 3 7 257 349 3 7 257 349

Monday’s Games

Ohio St. vs. Alabama at Miami Gardens, F.L., 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 13 ETSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Furman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mercer 0 0 0 0 0 3 48 103 Samford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 4 29 127 VMI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 3 40 156 Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stephen F. Austin 1 0 35 32 6 4 259 224 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 5 4 291 261 Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 1 3 135 188 Abilene Christian 0 1 32 35 1 5 124 213 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 8 0 309 145 11 1 446 243 Appalachian St. 6 2 256 154 9 3 406 240 Georgia Southern 4 4 201 210 8 5 354 270 Georgia St. 4 4 245 267 6 4 333 317 Troy 3 4 199 172 5 6 301 283

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 7 1 284 184 10 1 370 242 South Alabama 3 5 153 210 4 7 219 300 Arkansas St. 2 6 253 314 4 7 362 409 Texas State 2 6 225 300 2 10 332 458 Louisiana-Monroe 0 7 143 312 0 10 163 420

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 0 0 0 0 11 1 522 184 Liberty 0 0 0 0 10 1 420 226 Army 0 0 0 0 9 3 321 178 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UMass 0 0 0 0 0 4 12 161

INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dixie State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tarleton State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

