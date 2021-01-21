All Times EST
ECHL
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|11
|7
|1
|3
|0
|17
|36
|28
|Florida
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|54
|36
|Orlando
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|36
|38
|Greenville
|12
|4
|3
|3
|2
|13
|37
|45
|Jacksonville
|12
|4
|6
|1
|1
|10
|28
|39
ECHL
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|16
|34
|27
|Wheeling
|10
|2
|5
|3
|0
|7
|28
|38
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|41
|28
|Wichita
|9
|6
|2
|1
|0
|13
|33
|22
|Tulsa
|13
|6
|6
|0
|1
|13
|29
|36
|Utah
|11
|5
|3
|2
|1
|13
|34
|34
|Kansas City
|12
|4
|6
|1
|1
|10
|33
|42
|Rapid City
|13
|4
|9
|0
|0
|8
|34
|45
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Indy 3, Tulsa 2
Greenville at Orlando, ppd
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Indy at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Indy at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Florida at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
South Carolina at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Indy at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.