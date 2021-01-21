All Times EST ECHL South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 11 7 1 3…

All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 11 7 1 3 0 17 36 28 Florida 13 8 5 0 0 16 54 36 Orlando 11 7 4 0 0 14 36 38 Greenville 12 4 3 3 2 13 37 45 Jacksonville 12 4 6 1 1 10 28 39

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 9 8 1 0 0 16 34 27 Wheeling 10 2 5 3 0 7 28 38

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 11 8 3 0 0 16 41 28 Wichita 9 6 2 1 0 13 33 22 Tulsa 13 6 6 0 1 13 29 36 Utah 11 5 3 2 1 13 34 34 Kansas City 12 4 6 1 1 10 33 42 Rapid City 13 4 9 0 0 8 34 45

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Indy 3, Tulsa 2

Greenville at Orlando, ppd

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Indy at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Indy at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Indy at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

