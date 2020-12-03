Wednesday’s College Hockey Scores

Wednesday, Dec. 2 MIDWEST North Dakota 2, Miami 0 Michigan 3, Penn St. 1 Minn. Duluth 2, Denver 1

Wednesday, Dec. 2 MIDWEST

North Dakota 2, Miami 0

Michigan 3, Penn St. 1

Minn. Duluth 2, Denver 1

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.