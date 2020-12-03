Wednesday’s College Hockey Scores

|Wednesday, Dec. 2
|MIDWEST
North Dakota 2, Miami 0
Michigan 3, Penn St. 1
Minn. Duluth 2, Denver 1
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
December 3, 2020, 12:02 AM
|Wednesday, Dec. 2
|MIDWEST
North Dakota 2, Miami 0
Michigan 3, Penn St. 1
Minn. Duluth 2, Denver 1
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.