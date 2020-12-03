CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
Wednesday’s College Hockey Scores

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 12:02 AM

Wednesday, Dec. 2
MIDWEST

North Dakota 2, Miami 0

Michigan 3, Penn St. 1

Minn. Duluth 2, Denver 1

