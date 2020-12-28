CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump signs COVID relief measure | Fairfax Co. health officials get vaccinated | Virus deaths at Va. prisons
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

December 28, 2020, 10:06 AM

All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 5 5 0 0 0 10 25 7
South Carolina 5 3 0 2 0 8 14 10
Greenville 6 2 3 0 1 5 15 22
Orlando 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 8
Jacksonville 5 1 4 0 0 2 7 20

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 5 5 0 0 0 10 17 12
Wheeling 5 0 3 2 0 2 10 16

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 5 4 1 0 0 8 20 10
Wichita 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 3
Tulsa 4 1 2 0 1 3 8 15
Utah 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 8
Kansas City 3 0 1 1 1 2 7 11
Rapid City 4 1 3 0 0 2 12 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Greenville 3, South Carolina 2

Indy 4, Wheeling 3

Allen 5, Tulsa 1

Monday’s Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Indy at Wheeling, 6:10 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 7 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Related Categories:

Sports

