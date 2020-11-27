ZURICH (AP) — FIFA world rankings for November (previous position in parentheses): 1. Belgium (1). 2. France (2). 3. Brazil…

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA world rankings for November (previous position in parentheses):

1. Belgium (1).

2. France (2).

3. Brazil (3).

4. England (4).

5. Portugal (5).

6. Spain (6).

7. Argentina (8).

8. Uruguay (7).

9. Mexico (11).

10. Italy (12).

11. Croatia (9).

12. Denmark (13).

13. Germany (14).

14. Netherlands (15).

15. Colombia (10).

16. Switzerland (16).

17. Chile (17).

18. Wales (20).

19. Poland (18).

20. Senegal (21).

