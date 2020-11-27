CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Now is 'vulnerable period,' Dr. Fauci tells WTOP | Potential DC vaccine doses status | Beware of COVID-19 scams | Latest test results
FIFA world rankings

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 5:01 AM

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA world rankings for November (previous position in parentheses):

1. Belgium (1).

2. France (2).

3. Brazil (3).

4. England (4).

5. Portugal (5).

6. Spain (6).

7. Argentina (8).

8. Uruguay (7).

9. Mexico (11).

10. Italy (12).

11. Croatia (9).

12. Denmark (13).

13. Germany (14).

14. Netherlands (15).

15. Colombia (10).

16. Switzerland (16).

17. Chile (17).

18. Wales (20).

19. Poland (18).

20. Senegal (21).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

