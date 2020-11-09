AL Rookie of the Year Ballots

A breakdown of the 30 individual ballots, submitted by two writers representing each city in the American League.
|Name,
|Affiliation
|Chapter
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Dave Ginsburg, The Associated Press
|BAL
|Lewis
|Robert
|Mountcastle
|Roch Kubatko, MASN
|BAL
|Lewis
|Robert
|Karinchak
|David Laurila, FanGraphs
|BOS
|Lewis
|Robert
|Karinchak
|Steve Hewitt, Boston Globe
|BOS
|Lewis
|Robert
|Javier
|Scot Gregor, Daily Herald
|CHI
|Lewis
|Robert
|Javier
|Paul Sullivan, Chicago Tribune
|CHI
|Lewis
|Robert
|Karinchak
|Jim Ingraham, Elyria Chronicle
|CLE
|Lewis
|Robert
|Castro
|Anthony Castrovince, MLB.com
|CLE
|Lewis
|Robert
|Karinchak
|Jon Paul Morosi, MLB.com
|DET
|Lewis
|Robert
|Murphy
|Chris McCosky, Detroit News
|DET
|Lewis
|Robert
|Castro
|Brian McTaggart, MLB.com
|HOU
|Lewis
|Robert
|Javier
|Alyson Footer, MLB.com
|HOU
|Lewis
|Robert
|Castro
|Vahe Gregorian, Kansas City Star
|KC
|Lewis
|Robert
|Singer
|Dave Skretta, The Associated Press
|KC
|Lewis
|Robert
|Luzardo
|Sam Miller, ESPN
|LA
|Lewis
|Robert
|Murphy
|Yuichi Matsushita, Kyodo News
|LA
|Lewis
|Robert
|Javier
|Patrick Borzi, MinnPost.com
|MIN
|Lewis
|Castro
|Robert
|Dave Campbell, The Associated Press
|MIN
|Lewis
|Robert
|Walsh
|Brendan Kuty, NJ Advance Media
|NY
|Lewis
|Robert
|Murphy
|Ken Davidoff, NY Post
|NY
|Lewis
|Robert
|Javier
|Alex Coffey, The Athletic
|OAK
|Lewis
|Murphy
|Robert
|Shayna Rubin, Bay Area News Group
|OAK
|Lewis
|Robert
|Murphy
|Lauren Smith, The News Tribune
|SEA
|Lewis
|Robert
|Javier
|Corey Brock, The Athletic
|SEA
|Lewis
|Robert
|Javier
|Eduardo A. Encina, Tampa Bay Times
|TB
|Lewis
|Robert
|Javier
|Mark Didtler, AP Freelance writer
|TB
|Lewis
|Robert
|Javier
|Stephen Hawkins, The Associated Press
|TEX
|Lewis
|Robert
|Javier
|Tim Cowlishaw, Dallas Morning News
|TEX
|Lewis
|Walsh
|Javier
|Kaitlyn McGrath, The Athletic
|TOR
|Lewis
|Robert
|Karinchak
|Keegan Matheson, MLB.com
|TOR
|Lewis
|Robert
|Castro
