AL Rookie of the Year Ballots

A breakdown of the 30 individual ballots, submitted by two writers representing each city in the American League.

Name, Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd Dave Ginsburg, The Associated Press BAL Lewis Robert Mountcastle Roch Kubatko, MASN BAL Lewis Robert Karinchak David Laurila, FanGraphs BOS Lewis Robert Karinchak Steve Hewitt, Boston Globe BOS Lewis Robert Javier Scot Gregor, Daily Herald CHI Lewis Robert Javier Paul Sullivan, Chicago Tribune CHI Lewis Robert Karinchak Jim Ingraham, Elyria Chronicle CLE Lewis Robert Castro Anthony Castrovince, MLB.com CLE Lewis Robert Karinchak Jon Paul Morosi, MLB.com DET Lewis Robert Murphy Chris McCosky, Detroit News DET Lewis Robert Castro Brian McTaggart, MLB.com HOU Lewis Robert Javier Alyson Footer, MLB.com HOU Lewis Robert Castro Vahe Gregorian, Kansas City Star KC Lewis Robert Singer Dave Skretta, The Associated Press KC Lewis Robert Luzardo Sam Miller, ESPN LA Lewis Robert Murphy Yuichi Matsushita, Kyodo News LA Lewis Robert Javier Patrick Borzi, MinnPost.com MIN Lewis Castro Robert Dave Campbell, The Associated Press MIN Lewis Robert Walsh Brendan Kuty, NJ Advance Media NY Lewis Robert Murphy Ken Davidoff, NY Post NY Lewis Robert Javier Alex Coffey, The Athletic OAK Lewis Murphy Robert Shayna Rubin, Bay Area News Group OAK Lewis Robert Murphy Lauren Smith, The News Tribune SEA Lewis Robert Javier Corey Brock, The Athletic SEA Lewis Robert Javier Eduardo A. Encina, Tampa Bay Times TB Lewis Robert Javier Mark Didtler, AP Freelance writer TB Lewis Robert Javier Stephen Hawkins, The Associated Press TEX Lewis Robert Javier Tim Cowlishaw, Dallas Morning News TEX Lewis Walsh Javier Kaitlyn McGrath, The Athletic TOR Lewis Robert Karinchak Keegan Matheson, MLB.com TOR Lewis Robert Castro

