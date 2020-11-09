CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 outlook for DC area | Symptom checks are missing cases | Latest results across the region
Home » Sports » AL Rookie of the…

AL Rookie of the Year Ballots

The Associated Press

November 9, 2020, 7:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A breakdown of the 30 individual ballots, submitted by two writers representing each city in the American League.

Name, Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd
Dave Ginsburg, The Associated Press BAL Lewis Robert Mountcastle
Roch Kubatko, MASN BAL Lewis Robert Karinchak
David Laurila, FanGraphs BOS Lewis Robert Karinchak
Steve Hewitt, Boston Globe BOS Lewis Robert Javier
Scot Gregor, Daily Herald CHI Lewis Robert Javier
Paul Sullivan, Chicago Tribune CHI Lewis Robert Karinchak
Jim Ingraham, Elyria Chronicle CLE Lewis Robert Castro
Anthony Castrovince, MLB.com CLE Lewis Robert Karinchak
Jon Paul Morosi, MLB.com DET Lewis Robert Murphy
Chris McCosky, Detroit News DET Lewis Robert Castro
Brian McTaggart, MLB.com HOU Lewis Robert Javier
Alyson Footer, MLB.com HOU Lewis Robert Castro
Vahe Gregorian, Kansas City Star KC Lewis Robert Singer
Dave Skretta, The Associated Press KC Lewis Robert Luzardo
Sam Miller, ESPN LA Lewis Robert Murphy
Yuichi Matsushita, Kyodo News LA Lewis Robert Javier
Patrick Borzi, MinnPost.com MIN Lewis Castro Robert
Dave Campbell, The Associated Press MIN Lewis Robert Walsh
Brendan Kuty, NJ Advance Media NY Lewis Robert Murphy
Ken Davidoff, NY Post NY Lewis Robert Javier
Alex Coffey, The Athletic OAK Lewis Murphy Robert
Shayna Rubin, Bay Area News Group OAK Lewis Robert Murphy
Lauren Smith, The News Tribune SEA Lewis Robert Javier
Corey Brock, The Athletic SEA Lewis Robert Javier
Eduardo A. Encina, Tampa Bay Times TB Lewis Robert Javier
Mark Didtler, AP Freelance writer TB Lewis Robert Javier
Stephen Hawkins, The Associated Press TEX Lewis Robert Javier
Tim Cowlishaw, Dallas Morning News TEX Lewis Walsh Javier
Kaitlyn McGrath, The Athletic TOR Lewis Robert Karinchak
Keegan Matheson, MLB.com TOR Lewis Robert Castro

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

What Biden can learn from Obama — and Trump — about managing the federal workforce

Senate appropriators propose federal pay freeze for civilian employees in 2021

NORTHCOM focusing budget priorities on data management for JADC2

Tony Montemarano, top DISA official, retiring after nearly 50 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up