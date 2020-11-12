AL MVP Stats

Hitters AB R H HR RBI Avg. 2020 Abreu, 1b, Chi 240 43 76 19 60 .317 2019 Trout, of,…
|Hitters
|
|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|Avg.
|2020 Abreu, 1b, Chi
|240
|43
|76
|19
|60
|.317
|2019 Trout, of, LA
|470
|110
|137
|45
|104
|.291
|2018 Betts, of, Bos
|520
|129
|180
|32
|80
|.346
|2017 Altuve, 2b, Hou
|590
|112
|204
|24
|81
|.346
|2016 Trout, of, LA
|549
|123
|173
|29
|100
|.315
|2015 Donaldson, 3b, Tor
|620
|122
|184
|41
|123
|.297
|2014 Trout, of, LA
|602
|115
|173
|36
|111
|.287
|2013 Cabrera, 3b, Det
|555
|103
|193
|44
|137
|.348
|2012 Cabrera, 3b, Det
|622
|109
|205
|44
|139
|.330
|2010 Hamilton, of, Tex
|518
|95
|186
|32
|100
|.359
|2009 Mauer, c, Min
|523
|94
|191
|28
|96
|.365
|2008 Pedroia, 2b, Bos
|653
|118
|213
|17
|83
|.326
|2007 Rodriguez, 3b, NY
|583
|143
|183
|54
|156
|.314
|2006 Mourneau, 1b, Min
|592
|97
|190
|34
|130
|.321
|2005 Rodriguez, 3b, NY
|605
|124
|194
|48
|130
|.321
|2004 Guerrero, of, Ana
|612
|124
|206
|39
|126
|.337
|2003 Rodriguez, ss, Tex
|607
|124
|181
|47
|118
|.298
|2002 Tejada, ss, Oak
|662
|108
|204
|34
|131
|.308
|2001 Suzuki, of, Sea
|692
|127
|242
|8
|69
|.350
|2000 Ja. Giambi, 1b, Oak
|510
|108
|170
|43
|137
|.333
|1999 Rodriguez, c, Tex
|600
|116
|199
|35
|113
|.332
|1998 Gonzalez, of, Tex
|606
|110
|193
|45
|157
|.318
|1997 Griffey,Jr., of, Sea
|608
|125
|185
|56
|147
|.304
|1996 J.Gonzalez, of, Tex
|541
|89
|170
|47
|144
|.314
|1995 Vaughn, 1b, Bos
|550
|98
|165
|39
|126
|.300
|1994 Thomas, 1b, Chi
|399
|106
|141
|38
|101
|.353
|1993 Thomas, 1b, Chi
|549
|106
|174
|41
|128
|.319
|1991 C.Ripken, ss, Bal
|650
|99
|210
|34
|114
|.323
|1990 R.Henderson, of, Oak
|489
|119
|159
|28
|61
|.325
|1989 Yount, of, Mil
|614
|101
|195
|21
|103
|.318
|1988 Canseco, of, Oak
|610
|120
|187
|42
|124
|.307
|1987 G.Bell, of, Tor
|610
|111
|188
|47
|134
|.308
|1985 Mattingly, 1b, NY
|652
|107
|211
|35
|145
|.324
|1983 C.Ripken, ss, Bal
|663
|121
|211
|27
|102
|.318
|1982 Yount, ss, Mil
|635
|129
|210
|29
|114
|.331
|1980 Brett, 3b, KC
|449
|87
|175
|24
|118
|.390
|1979 Baylor, of-dh, Cal
|628
|120
|186
|36
|139
|.296
|1978 Rice, of-dh, Bos
|677
|121
|213
|46
|139
|.315
|1977 Carew, 1b, Min
|616
|128
|239
|14
|100
|.388
|1976 Munson, c, NY
|616
|79
|186
|17
|105
|.302
|1975 Lynn, of, Bos
|528
|103
|175
|21
|105
|.331
|1974 Burroughs, of, Tex
|554
|84
|167
|25
|118
|.301
|1973 Jackson, of, Oak
|539
|99
|158
|32
|117
|.293
|1972 Allen, 1b, Chi
|506
|90
|156
|37
|113
|.308
|1970 Powell, 1b, Bal
|526
|82
|156
|35
|114
|.297
|1969 Killebrew, 3b-1b, Min
|555
|106
|153
|49
|140
|.276
|1967 Yastrzemski, of, Bos
|579
|112
|189
|44
|121
|.326
|1966 F.Robinson, of, Bal
|576
|122
|182
|49
|122
|.316
|1965 Versalles, ss, Min
|666
|126
|182
|19
|77
|.273
|1964 B.Robinson, 3b, Bal
|612
|82
|194
|28
|118
|.317
|1963 E.Howard, c, NY
|487
|75
|140
|28
|85
|.287
|1962 Mantle, of, NY
|377
|96
|121
|30
|89
|.321
|1961 Maris, of, NY
|590
|132
|159
|61
|142
|.269
|1960 Maris, of, NY
|499
|98
|141
|39
|112
|.283
|1959 Fox, 2b, Chi
|624
|84
|191
|2
|70
|.306
|1958 Jensen, of, Bos
|548
|83
|157
|35
|122
|.286
|1957 Mantle, of, NY
|474
|121
|173
|34
|94
|.365
|1956 Mantle, of, NY
|533
|132
|188
|52
|130
|.353
|1955 Berra, c, NY
|541
|84
|147
|27
|108
|.272
|1954 Berra, c, NY
|584
|88
|179
|22
|125
|.307
|1953 Rosen, 3b, Cle
|599
|115
|201
|43
|145
|.336
|1951 Berra, c, NY
|547
|92
|161
|27
|88
|.294
|1950 Rizzuto, ss, NY
|617
|125
|200
|7
|64
|.324
|1949 T.Williams, of, Bos
|566
|150
|194
|43
|159
|.343
|1948 Boudreau, ss, Cle
|560
|116
|199
|18
|106
|.355
|1947 DiMaggio, of, NY
|534
|97
|168
|20
|97
|.315
|1946 T.Williams, of, Bos
|514
|142
|176
|38
|123
|.342
|1942 Gordon, 2b, NY
|538
|88
|173
|18
|103
|.322
|1941 DiMaggio, of, NY
|541
|122
|193
|30
|125
|.357
|1940 Greenberg, of, Det
|573
|129
|195
|41
|150
|.340
|1939 DiMaggio, of, NY
|462
|108
|176
|30
|126
|.381
|1938 Foxx, 1b, Bos
|565
|139
|197
|50
|175
|.349
|1937 Gehringer, 2b, Det
|564
|133
|209
|14
|96
|.371
|1936 Gehrig, 1b, NY
|579
|167
|205
|49
|152
|.354
|1935 Greenberg, 1b, Det
|619
|121
|203
|36
|170
|.328
|1934 Cochrane, c, Det
|437
|74
|140
|2
|76
|.320
|1933 Foxx, 1b, Phi
|573
|125
|204
|48
|163
|.356
|1932 Foxx, 1b, Phi
|585
|151
|213
|58
|169
|.364
|Pitchers
|
|IP
|W-L
|BB
|SO
|SV
|ERA
|2011 Verlander, Det
|251
|24-5
|57
|250
|0
|2.40
|1992 Eckersley, Oak
|80
|7-1
|11
|93
|51
|1.91
|1986 Clemens, Bos
|254
|24-4
|67
|238
|0
|2.48
|1984 Hernandez, Det
|140.1
|9-3
|36
|112
|32
|1.92
|1981 Fingers, Mil
|78
|6-3
|13
|61
|28
|1.04
|1971 Blue, Oak
|312
|24-8
|88
|301
|0
|1.82
|1968 McLain, Det
|336
|31-6
|63
|280
|0
|1.96
|1952 Shantz, Phi
|279.2
|24-7
|63
|152
|0
|2.48
|1945 Newhouser, Det
|313.1
|25-9
|110
|212
|2
|1.81
|1944 Newhouser, Det
|312.1
|29-9
|102
|187
|2
|2.22
|1943 Chandler, NY
|253
|20-4
|54
|134
|0
|1.64
|1931 Grove, Phi
|288.2
|31-4
|62
|175
|5
|2.06
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.