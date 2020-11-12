AL MVP Stats

Hitters AB R H HR RBI Avg. 2020 Abreu, 1b, Chi 240 43 76 19 60 .317 2019 Trout, of,…

Hitters AB R H HR RBI Avg. 2020 Abreu, 1b, Chi 240 43 76 19 60 .317 2019 Trout, of, LA 470 110 137 45 104 .291 2018 Betts, of, Bos 520 129 180 32 80 .346 2017 Altuve, 2b, Hou 590 112 204 24 81 .346 2016 Trout, of, LA 549 123 173 29 100 .315 2015 Donaldson, 3b, Tor 620 122 184 41 123 .297 2014 Trout, of, LA 602 115 173 36 111 .287 2013 Cabrera, 3b, Det 555 103 193 44 137 .348 2012 Cabrera, 3b, Det 622 109 205 44 139 .330 2010 Hamilton, of, Tex 518 95 186 32 100 .359 2009 Mauer, c, Min 523 94 191 28 96 .365 2008 Pedroia, 2b, Bos 653 118 213 17 83 .326 2007 Rodriguez, 3b, NY 583 143 183 54 156 .314 2006 Mourneau, 1b, Min 592 97 190 34 130 .321 2005 Rodriguez, 3b, NY 605 124 194 48 130 .321 2004 Guerrero, of, Ana 612 124 206 39 126 .337 2003 Rodriguez, ss, Tex 607 124 181 47 118 .298 2002 Tejada, ss, Oak 662 108 204 34 131 .308 2001 Suzuki, of, Sea 692 127 242 8 69 .350 2000 Ja. Giambi, 1b, Oak 510 108 170 43 137 .333 1999 Rodriguez, c, Tex 600 116 199 35 113 .332 1998 Gonzalez, of, Tex 606 110 193 45 157 .318 1997 Griffey,Jr., of, Sea 608 125 185 56 147 .304 1996 J.Gonzalez, of, Tex 541 89 170 47 144 .314 1995 Vaughn, 1b, Bos 550 98 165 39 126 .300 1994 Thomas, 1b, Chi 399 106 141 38 101 .353 1993 Thomas, 1b, Chi 549 106 174 41 128 .319 1991 C.Ripken, ss, Bal 650 99 210 34 114 .323 1990 R.Henderson, of, Oak 489 119 159 28 61 .325 1989 Yount, of, Mil 614 101 195 21 103 .318 1988 Canseco, of, Oak 610 120 187 42 124 .307 1987 G.Bell, of, Tor 610 111 188 47 134 .308 1985 Mattingly, 1b, NY 652 107 211 35 145 .324 1983 C.Ripken, ss, Bal 663 121 211 27 102 .318 1982 Yount, ss, Mil 635 129 210 29 114 .331 1980 Brett, 3b, KC 449 87 175 24 118 .390 1979 Baylor, of-dh, Cal 628 120 186 36 139 .296 1978 Rice, of-dh, Bos 677 121 213 46 139 .315 1977 Carew, 1b, Min 616 128 239 14 100 .388 1976 Munson, c, NY 616 79 186 17 105 .302 1975 Lynn, of, Bos 528 103 175 21 105 .331 1974 Burroughs, of, Tex 554 84 167 25 118 .301 1973 Jackson, of, Oak 539 99 158 32 117 .293 1972 Allen, 1b, Chi 506 90 156 37 113 .308 1970 Powell, 1b, Bal 526 82 156 35 114 .297 1969 Killebrew, 3b-1b, Min 555 106 153 49 140 .276 1967 Yastrzemski, of, Bos 579 112 189 44 121 .326 1966 F.Robinson, of, Bal 576 122 182 49 122 .316 1965 Versalles, ss, Min 666 126 182 19 77 .273 1964 B.Robinson, 3b, Bal 612 82 194 28 118 .317 1963 E.Howard, c, NY 487 75 140 28 85 .287 1962 Mantle, of, NY 377 96 121 30 89 .321 1961 Maris, of, NY 590 132 159 61 142 .269 1960 Maris, of, NY 499 98 141 39 112 .283 1959 Fox, 2b, Chi 624 84 191 2 70 .306 1958 Jensen, of, Bos 548 83 157 35 122 .286 1957 Mantle, of, NY 474 121 173 34 94 .365 1956 Mantle, of, NY 533 132 188 52 130 .353 1955 Berra, c, NY 541 84 147 27 108 .272 1954 Berra, c, NY 584 88 179 22 125 .307 1953 Rosen, 3b, Cle 599 115 201 43 145 .336 1951 Berra, c, NY 547 92 161 27 88 .294 1950 Rizzuto, ss, NY 617 125 200 7 64 .324 1949 T.Williams, of, Bos 566 150 194 43 159 .343 1948 Boudreau, ss, Cle 560 116 199 18 106 .355 1947 DiMaggio, of, NY 534 97 168 20 97 .315 1946 T.Williams, of, Bos 514 142 176 38 123 .342 1942 Gordon, 2b, NY 538 88 173 18 103 .322 1941 DiMaggio, of, NY 541 122 193 30 125 .357 1940 Greenberg, of, Det 573 129 195 41 150 .340 1939 DiMaggio, of, NY 462 108 176 30 126 .381 1938 Foxx, 1b, Bos 565 139 197 50 175 .349 1937 Gehringer, 2b, Det 564 133 209 14 96 .371 1936 Gehrig, 1b, NY 579 167 205 49 152 .354 1935 Greenberg, 1b, Det 619 121 203 36 170 .328 1934 Cochrane, c, Det 437 74 140 2 76 .320 1933 Foxx, 1b, Phi 573 125 204 48 163 .356 1932 Foxx, 1b, Phi 585 151 213 58 169 .364

Pitchers IP W-L BB SO SV ERA 2011 Verlander, Det 251 24-5 57 250 0 2.40 1992 Eckersley, Oak 80 7-1 11 93 51 1.91 1986 Clemens, Bos 254 24-4 67 238 0 2.48 1984 Hernandez, Det 140.1 9-3 36 112 32 1.92 1981 Fingers, Mil 78 6-3 13 61 28 1.04 1971 Blue, Oak 312 24-8 88 301 0 1.82 1968 McLain, Det 336 31-6 63 280 0 1.96 1952 Shantz, Phi 279.2 24-7 63 152 0 2.48 1945 Newhouser, Det 313.1 25-9 110 212 2 1.81 1944 Newhouser, Det 312.1 29-9 102 187 2 2.22 1943 Chandler, NY 253 20-4 54 134 0 1.64 1931 Grove, Phi 288.2 31-4 62 175 5 2.06

