FBC Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 2 0 70 20 4 0 149 50 Houston 2 0 86 52 2 1 112 95 Tulsa 2 0 76 39 2 1 83 55 Navy 3 1 106 113 3 3 116 208 SMU 2 1 80 103 5 1 226 169 Memphis 2 1 118 108 3 1 155 132 UCF 2 2 177 146 3 2 226 167 Temple 1 2 97 109 1 2 97 109 East Carolina 1 2 95 102 1 3 124 151 Tulane 0 4 123 164 2 4 216 212 South Florida 0 4 81 153 1 5 108 211

___

Friday’s Games

East Carolina at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Temple at Tulane, Noon

Memphis at Cincinnati, Noon

UCF at Houston, 2 p.m.

Navy at SMU, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 5

SMU at Temple, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Tulsa at Navy, Noon

Houston at Cincinnati, TBA

Tulane at East Carolina, TBA

South Florida at Memphis, TBA

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 5 0 240 81 6 0 289 81 Notre Dame 4 0 126 49 5 0 178 49 Miami 4 1 166 119 5 1 197 133 North Carolina 4 1 189 125 4 1 189 125 NC State 4 2 189 205 4 2 189 205 Boston College 3 2 141 129 4 2 165 150 Virginia Tech 3 2 184 148 3 2 184 148 Wake Forest 2 2 118 121 3 2 184 135 Georgia Tech 2 3 116 198 2 4 137 247 Pittsburgh 2 4 125 167 3 4 180 167 Florida St. 1 4 96 186 2 4 137 210 Louisville 1 4 136 144 2 4 171 165 Virginia 1 4 119 158 1 4 119 158 Syracuse 1 4 98 157 1 5 119 195 Duke 1 5 128 184 1 5 128 184

___

Saturday’s Games

Boston College at Clemson, Noon

Wake Forest at Syracuse, Noon

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Louisville, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Duke, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 6

Miami at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Boston College at Syracuse, TBA

Pittsburgh at Florida St., TBA

Liberty at Virginia Tech, TBA

Louisville at Virginia, TBA

North Carolina at Duke, TBA

Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma St. 3 0 98 41 4 0 114 48 Kansas St. 4 0 145 84 4 1 176 119 Iowa St. 3 1 126 103 3 2 140 134 Oklahoma 2 2 151 134 3 2 199 134 Texas 2 2 166 158 3 2 225 161 West Virginia 2 2 105 99 3 2 161 109 Baylor 1 2 84 68 1 2 84 68 Texas Tech 1 3 126 152 2 3 161 185 TCU 1 3 95 122 1 3 95 122 Kansas 0 4 52 187 0 5 75 225

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas St. at West Virginia, Noon

Iowa St. at Kansas, Noon

TCU at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., TBA

Texas Tech at TCU, TBA

Baylor at Iowa St., TBA

West Virginia at Texas, TBA

Kansas at Oklahoma, TBA

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 4 82 188 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 52

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 1 0 36 35 1 0 36 35 Michigan 1 0 49 24 1 0 49 24 Ohio St. 1 0 52 17 1 0 52 17 Rutgers 1 0 38 27 1 0 38 27 Maryland 0 1 3 43 0 1 3 43 Michigan St. 0 1 27 38 0 1 27 38 Penn St. 0 1 35 36 0 1 35 36

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Northwestern 1 0 43 3 1 0 43 3 Purdue 1 0 24 20 1 0 24 20 Wisconsin 1 0 45 7 1 0 45 7 Illinois 0 1 7 45 0 1 7 45 Iowa 0 1 20 24 0 1 20 24 Minnesota 0 1 24 49 0 1 24 49 Nebraska 0 1 17 52 0 1 17 52

___

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Purdue at Illinois, Noon

Michigan St. at Michigan, Noon

Indiana at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Purdue at Wisconsin, TBA

Michigan at Indiana, TBA

Nebraska at Northwestern, TBA

Maryland at Penn St., TBA

Rutgers at Ohio St., TBA

Minnesota at Illinois, TBA

Michigan St. at Iowa, TBA

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Delaware 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Elon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Villanova 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Marshall 3 0 93 40 5 0 169 47 Charlotte 2 1 104 70 2 2 124 105 FAU 1 1 30 37 1 1 30 37 Middle Tennessee 2 3 158 171 2 5 172 260 W. Kentucky 1 2 48 92 2 4 106 167 FIU 0 1 28 31 0 3 72 86 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UAB 2 0 58 27 4 2 179 127 UTSA 2 1 77 82 4 3 188 195 Louisiana Tech 2 2 95 109 3 3 175 192 Southern Miss. 1 1 71 62 1 4 151 216 North Texas 1 2 104 125 2 3 196 221 UTEP 0 2 45 59 3 3 120 151 Rice 0 1 34 40 0 1 34 40

___

Friday’s Games

Marshall at FIU, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UTSA at FAU, Noon

North Texas at UTEP, 2 p.m.

Rice at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

UAB at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Duke, 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

UMass at Marshall, 2:30 p.m.

North Alabama at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

UTSA at Rice, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

FIU at UTEP, 4 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 6 p.m.

W. Kentucky at FAU, 6 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Akron 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ohio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ball St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toledo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Wednesday, Nov. 4

W. Michigan at Akron, 6 p.m.

E. Michigan at Kent St., 6 p.m.

Ohio at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Toledo, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Howard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 39 28 Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 44 108 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Friday’s Games

SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Hawaii 1 0 34 19 1 0 34 19 Nevada 1 0 37 34 1 0 37 34 San Diego St. 1 0 34 6 1 0 34 6 San Jose St. 1 0 17 6 1 0 17 6 Fresno St. 0 1 19 34 0 1 19 34 UNLV 0 1 6 34 0 1 6 34

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 1 0 42 13 1 0 42 13 Air Force 0 1 6 17 1 1 46 24 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah St. 0 1 13 42 0 1 13 42 Wyoming 0 1 34 37 0 1 34 37

___

Thursday’s Games

Colorado St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hawaii at Wyoming, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boise St. at Air Force, 6 p.m.

San Jose St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

San Diego St. at Utah St., 9:30 p.m.

Nevada at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 5

Utah St. at Nevada, 7 p.m.

Wyoming at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 6

San Jose St. at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

BYU at Boise St., 9:45 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Fresno St. at UNLV, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 8

New Mexico at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Merrimack College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 101 96 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 2 4 137 221 Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 134 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday, Nov. 7

Stephen F. Austin at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA California 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oregon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stanford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern Cal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday, Nov. 7

Arizona St. at Southern Cal, Noon

Washington St. at Oregon St., TBA

Arizona at Utah, TBA

UCLA at Colorado, TBA

Washington at California, TBA

Stanford at Oregon, TBA

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Drake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 3 1 132 78 3 1 132 78 Florida 2 1 127 100 2 1 127 100 Missouri 2 2 96 124 2 2 96 124 Kentucky 2 3 122 100 2 3 122 100 South Carolina 2 3 146 150 2 3 146 150 Tennessee 2 3 111 165 2 3 111 165 Vanderbilt 0 3 26 99 0 3 26 99

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 5 0 242 132 5 0 242 132 Texas A&M 3 1 110 116 3 1 110 116 Auburn 3 2 122 126 3 2 122 126 Arkansas 2 2 92 102 2 2 92 102 LSU 2 2 168 120 2 2 168 120 Mississippi St. 1 3 74 107 1 3 74 107 Mississippi 1 4 174 223 1 4 174 223

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia at Kentucky, Noon

Kentucky at Missouri, Postponed

LSU at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Florida vs. Georgia at Jacksonville, F.L., 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.

Texas A&M at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 13 ETSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Furman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mercer 0 0 0 0 0 2 31 83 Samford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 4 29 127 VMI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Abilene Christian at Mercer, 3 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stephen F. Austin 1 0 35 32 3 3 131 148 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 3 4 202 226 Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 1 3 135 188 Abilene Christian 0 1 32 35 0 3 68 107 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Kentucky at Cent. Arkansas, Postponed

Abilene Christian at Mercer, 3 p.m.

Western Colorado University at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Missouri Western at Cent. Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Angelo State University at Abilene Christian, TBA

Stephen F. Austin at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 3 0 110 64 5 0 191 108 Appalachian St. 1 0 45 17 3 1 139 75 Troy 1 1 71 53 3 2 156 144 Georgia Southern 1 2 67 78 3 2 135 104 Georgia St. 1 2 119 127 2 2 168 156

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA South Alabama 2 0 68 34 3 2 134 124 Louisiana-Lafayette 2 1 81 79 4 1 136 113 Arkansas St. 1 2 99 149 3 3 208 244 Texas State 1 2 75 84 1 6 182 242 Louisiana-Monroe 0 3 61 111 0 6 81 219

___

Thursday’s Games

South Alabama at Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Coastal Carolina at Georgia St., Noon

Troy at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas State, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Appalachian St. at Texas State, TBA

South Alabama at Coastal Carolina, TBA

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, TBA

Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia St., TBA

Troy at Georgia Southern, 3:30 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 0 0 0 0 6 0 270 84 Liberty 0 0 0 0 6 0 228 128 Army 0 0 0 0 6 1 235 82 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UMass 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 41

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Kentucky at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Air Force at Army, 11:30 a.m.

Liberty at Virginia Tech, TBA

UMass at Marshall, 2:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dixie State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tarleton State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

