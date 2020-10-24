FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|2
|0
|70
|20
|4
|0
|149
|50
|Houston
|2
|0
|86
|52
|2
|1
|112
|95
|Tulsa
|2
|0
|76
|39
|2
|1
|83
|55
|Navy
|3
|1
|106
|113
|3
|3
|116
|208
|SMU
|2
|1
|80
|103
|5
|1
|226
|169
|Memphis
|2
|1
|118
|108
|3
|1
|155
|132
|UCF
|2
|2
|177
|146
|3
|2
|226
|167
|Temple
|1
|2
|97
|109
|1
|2
|97
|109
|East Carolina
|1
|2
|95
|102
|1
|3
|124
|151
|Tulane
|0
|4
|123
|164
|2
|4
|216
|212
|South Florida
|0
|4
|81
|153
|1
|5
|108
|211
Friday’s Games
East Carolina at Tulsa, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Temple at Tulane, Noon
Memphis at Cincinnati, Noon
UCF at Houston, 2 p.m.
Navy at SMU, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 5
SMU at Temple, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Tulsa at Navy, Noon
Houston at Cincinnati, TBA
Tulane at East Carolina, TBA
South Florida at Memphis, TBA
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|5
|0
|240
|81
|6
|0
|289
|81
|Notre Dame
|4
|0
|126
|49
|5
|0
|178
|49
|Miami
|4
|1
|166
|119
|5
|1
|197
|133
|North Carolina
|4
|1
|189
|125
|4
|1
|189
|125
|NC State
|4
|2
|189
|205
|4
|2
|189
|205
|Boston College
|3
|2
|141
|129
|4
|2
|165
|150
|Virginia Tech
|3
|2
|184
|148
|3
|2
|184
|148
|Wake Forest
|2
|2
|118
|121
|3
|2
|184
|135
|Georgia Tech
|2
|3
|116
|198
|2
|4
|137
|247
|Pittsburgh
|2
|4
|125
|167
|3
|4
|180
|167
|Florida St.
|1
|4
|96
|186
|2
|4
|137
|210
|Louisville
|1
|4
|136
|144
|2
|4
|171
|165
|Virginia
|1
|4
|119
|158
|1
|4
|119
|158
|Syracuse
|1
|4
|98
|157
|1
|5
|119
|195
|Duke
|1
|5
|128
|184
|1
|5
|128
|184
Saturday’s Games
Boston College at Clemson, Noon
Wake Forest at Syracuse, Noon
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Louisville, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Duke, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Virginia, 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 6
Miami at NC State, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Boston College at Syracuse, TBA
Pittsburgh at Florida St., TBA
Liberty at Virginia Tech, TBA
Louisville at Virginia, TBA
North Carolina at Duke, TBA
Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|0
|98
|41
|4
|0
|114
|48
|Kansas St.
|4
|0
|145
|84
|4
|1
|176
|119
|Iowa St.
|3
|1
|126
|103
|3
|2
|140
|134
|Oklahoma
|2
|2
|151
|134
|3
|2
|199
|134
|Texas
|2
|2
|166
|158
|3
|2
|225
|161
|West Virginia
|2
|2
|105
|99
|3
|2
|161
|109
|Baylor
|1
|2
|84
|68
|1
|2
|84
|68
|Texas Tech
|1
|3
|126
|152
|2
|3
|161
|185
|TCU
|1
|3
|95
|122
|1
|3
|95
|122
|Kansas
|0
|4
|52
|187
|0
|5
|75
|225
Saturday’s Games
Kansas St. at West Virginia, Noon
Iowa St. at Kansas, Noon
TCU at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.
Texas at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., TBA
Texas Tech at TCU, TBA
Baylor at Iowa St., TBA
West Virginia at Texas, TBA
Kansas at Oklahoma, TBA
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|82
|188
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|52
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|1
|0
|36
|35
|1
|0
|36
|35
|Michigan
|1
|0
|49
|24
|1
|0
|49
|24
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|52
|17
|1
|0
|52
|17
|Rutgers
|1
|0
|38
|27
|1
|0
|38
|27
|Maryland
|0
|1
|3
|43
|0
|1
|3
|43
|Michigan St.
|0
|1
|27
|38
|0
|1
|27
|38
|Penn St.
|0
|1
|35
|36
|0
|1
|35
|36
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|43
|3
|1
|0
|43
|3
|Purdue
|1
|0
|24
|20
|1
|0
|24
|20
|Wisconsin
|1
|0
|45
|7
|1
|0
|45
|7
|Illinois
|0
|1
|7
|45
|0
|1
|7
|45
|Iowa
|0
|1
|20
|24
|0
|1
|20
|24
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|24
|49
|0
|1
|24
|49
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|17
|52
|0
|1
|17
|52
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Purdue at Illinois, Noon
Michigan St. at Michigan, Noon
Indiana at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Purdue at Wisconsin, TBA
Michigan at Indiana, TBA
Nebraska at Northwestern, TBA
Maryland at Penn St., TBA
Rutgers at Ohio St., TBA
Minnesota at Illinois, TBA
Michigan St. at Iowa, TBA
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
CONFERENCE USA
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Marshall
|3
|0
|93
|40
|5
|0
|169
|47
|Charlotte
|2
|1
|104
|70
|2
|2
|124
|105
|FAU
|1
|1
|30
|37
|1
|1
|30
|37
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|3
|158
|171
|2
|5
|172
|260
|W. Kentucky
|1
|2
|48
|92
|2
|4
|106
|167
|FIU
|0
|1
|28
|31
|0
|3
|72
|86
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UAB
|2
|0
|58
|27
|4
|2
|179
|127
|UTSA
|2
|1
|77
|82
|4
|3
|188
|195
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|2
|95
|109
|3
|3
|175
|192
|Southern Miss.
|1
|1
|71
|62
|1
|4
|151
|216
|North Texas
|1
|2
|104
|125
|2
|3
|196
|221
|UTEP
|0
|2
|45
|59
|3
|3
|120
|151
|Rice
|0
|1
|34
|40
|0
|1
|34
|40
Friday’s Games
Marshall at FIU, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
UTSA at FAU, Noon
North Texas at UTEP, 2 p.m.
Rice at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
UAB at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Duke, 7 p.m.
W. Kentucky at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 7
UMass at Marshall, 2:30 p.m.
North Alabama at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
UTSA at Rice, 3:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
FIU at UTEP, 4 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 6 p.m.
W. Kentucky at FAU, 6 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Wednesday, Nov. 4
W. Michigan at Akron, 6 p.m.
E. Michigan at Kent St., 6 p.m.
Ohio at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Buffalo at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Toledo, 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|39
|28
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|108
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Friday’s Games
SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Hawaii
|1
|0
|34
|19
|1
|0
|34
|19
|Nevada
|1
|0
|37
|34
|1
|0
|37
|34
|San Diego St.
|1
|0
|34
|6
|1
|0
|34
|6
|San Jose St.
|1
|0
|17
|6
|1
|0
|17
|6
|Fresno St.
|0
|1
|19
|34
|0
|1
|19
|34
|UNLV
|0
|1
|6
|34
|0
|1
|6
|34
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|42
|13
|1
|0
|42
|13
|Air Force
|0
|1
|6
|17
|1
|1
|46
|24
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah St.
|0
|1
|13
|42
|0
|1
|13
|42
|Wyoming
|0
|1
|34
|37
|0
|1
|34
|37
Thursday’s Games
Colorado St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Hawaii at Wyoming, 9:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Boise St. at Air Force, 6 p.m.
San Jose St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.
San Diego St. at Utah St., 9:30 p.m.
Nevada at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 5
Utah St. at Nevada, 7 p.m.
Wyoming at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 6
San Jose St. at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
BYU at Boise St., 9:45 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Fresno St. at UNLV, 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 8
New Mexico at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merrimack College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|101
|96
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|137
|221
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|134
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Saturday, Nov. 7
Stephen F. Austin at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Saturday, Nov. 7
Arizona St. at Southern Cal, Noon
Washington St. at Oregon St., TBA
Arizona at Utah, TBA
UCLA at Colorado, TBA
Washington at California, TBA
Stanford at Oregon, TBA
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|3
|1
|132
|78
|3
|1
|132
|78
|Florida
|2
|1
|127
|100
|2
|1
|127
|100
|Missouri
|2
|2
|96
|124
|2
|2
|96
|124
|Kentucky
|2
|3
|122
|100
|2
|3
|122
|100
|South Carolina
|2
|3
|146
|150
|2
|3
|146
|150
|Tennessee
|2
|3
|111
|165
|2
|3
|111
|165
|Vanderbilt
|0
|3
|26
|99
|0
|3
|26
|99
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|5
|0
|242
|132
|5
|0
|242
|132
|Texas A&M
|3
|1
|110
|116
|3
|1
|110
|116
|Auburn
|3
|2
|122
|126
|3
|2
|122
|126
|Arkansas
|2
|2
|92
|102
|2
|2
|92
|102
|LSU
|2
|2
|168
|120
|2
|2
|168
|120
|Mississippi St.
|1
|3
|74
|107
|1
|3
|74
|107
|Mississippi
|1
|4
|174
|223
|1
|4
|174
|223
Saturday’s Games
Georgia at Kentucky, Noon
Kentucky at Missouri, Postponed
LSU at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Alabama, 7 p.m.
Missouri at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Florida vs. Georgia at Jacksonville, F.L., 3:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.
Texas A&M at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|13
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|83
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|29
|127
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Saturday’s Games
Abilene Christian at Mercer, 3 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|35
|32
|3
|3
|131
|148
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|202
|226
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|135
|188
|Abilene Christian
|0
|1
|32
|35
|0
|3
|68
|107
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Saturday’s Games
E. Kentucky at Cent. Arkansas, Postponed
Abilene Christian at Mercer, 3 p.m.
Western Colorado University at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
Missouri Western at Cent. Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Angelo State University at Abilene Christian, TBA
Stephen F. Austin at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|3
|0
|110
|64
|5
|0
|191
|108
|Appalachian St.
|1
|0
|45
|17
|3
|1
|139
|75
|Troy
|1
|1
|71
|53
|3
|2
|156
|144
|Georgia Southern
|1
|2
|67
|78
|3
|2
|135
|104
|Georgia St.
|1
|2
|119
|127
|2
|2
|168
|156
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|South Alabama
|2
|0
|68
|34
|3
|2
|134
|124
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|1
|81
|79
|4
|1
|136
|113
|Arkansas St.
|1
|2
|99
|149
|3
|3
|208
|244
|Texas State
|1
|2
|75
|84
|1
|6
|182
|242
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|3
|61
|111
|0
|6
|81
|219
Thursday’s Games
South Alabama at Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Coastal Carolina at Georgia St., Noon
Troy at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 4 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas State, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Appalachian St. at Texas State, TBA
South Alabama at Coastal Carolina, TBA
Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, TBA
Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia St., TBA
Troy at Georgia Southern, 3:30 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|270
|84
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|228
|128
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1
|235
|82
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UConn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
Saturday’s Games
W. Kentucky at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Air Force at Army, 11:30 a.m.
Liberty at Virginia Tech, TBA
UMass at Marshall, 2:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dixie State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tarleton State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.