FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|28
|7
|3
|0
|107
|37
|SMU
|2
|0
|67
|61
|5
|0
|213
|127
|Navy
|3
|0
|85
|76
|3
|2
|95
|171
|Houston
|1
|0
|49
|31
|1
|1
|75
|74
|Tulsa
|1
|0
|34
|26
|1
|1
|41
|42
|Memphis
|1
|1
|77
|79
|2
|1
|114
|103
|Temple
|1
|1
|68
|68
|1
|1
|68
|68
|UCF
|1
|2
|126
|112
|2
|2
|175
|133
|East Carolina
|1
|2
|95
|102
|1
|3
|124
|151
|Tulane
|0
|3
|89
|113
|2
|3
|182
|161
|South Florida
|0
|3
|68
|111
|1
|4
|95
|169
___
Friday’s Games
Tulsa at South Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Temple at Memphis, Noon
Tulane at UCF, 2 p.m.
Houston at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at SMU, 9 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 30
East Carolina at Tulsa, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31
UCF at Houston, TBA
Memphis at Cincinnati, TBA
Navy at SMU, TBA
Temple at Tulane, TBA
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|4
|0
|193
|60
|5
|0
|242
|60
|Notre Dame
|3
|0
|81
|46
|4
|0
|133
|46
|NC State
|4
|1
|168
|157
|4
|1
|168
|157
|Miami
|3
|1
|147
|105
|4
|1
|178
|119
|North Carolina
|3
|1
|141
|104
|3
|1
|141
|104
|Virginia Tech
|3
|1
|168
|125
|3
|1
|168
|125
|Boston College
|2
|2
|93
|102
|3
|2
|117
|123
|Georgia Tech
|2
|2
|89
|150
|2
|3
|110
|199
|Pittsburgh
|2
|3
|122
|122
|3
|3
|177
|122
|Wake Forest
|1
|2
|95
|105
|2
|2
|161
|119
|Florida St.
|1
|3
|80
|138
|2
|3
|121
|162
|Virginia
|1
|3
|105
|139
|1
|3
|105
|139
|Syracuse
|1
|3
|77
|110
|1
|4
|98
|148
|Duke
|1
|5
|128
|184
|1
|5
|128
|184
|Louisville
|0
|4
|88
|128
|1
|4
|123
|149
___
Saturday’s Games
Florida St. at Louisville, Noon
NC State at North Carolina, Noon
Syracuse at Clemson, Noon
Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Boston College, 4 p.m.
Virginia at Miami, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Virginia Tech at Louisville, TBA
Boston College at Clemson, TBA
Charlotte at Duke, TBA
Wake Forest at Syracuse, TBA
North Carolina at Virginia, TBA
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, TBA
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|0
|74
|20
|3
|0
|90
|27
|Iowa St.
|3
|0
|105
|79
|3
|1
|119
|110
|Kansas St.
|3
|0
|90
|70
|3
|1
|121
|105
|West Virginia
|2
|1
|78
|65
|3
|1
|134
|75
|Baylor
|1
|1
|68
|41
|1
|1
|68
|41
|Oklahoma
|1
|2
|118
|120
|2
|2
|166
|120
|Texas
|1
|2
|139
|142
|2
|2
|198
|145
|TCU
|1
|2
|81
|89
|1
|2
|81
|89
|Texas Tech
|0
|3
|92
|125
|1
|3
|127
|158
|Kansas
|0
|3
|38
|132
|0
|4
|61
|170
___
Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma at TCU, Noon
Kansas at Kansas St., Noon
Baylor at Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Texas Tech, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Texas at Oklahoma St., TBA
Kansas St. at West Virginia, TBA
TCU at Baylor, TBA
Iowa St. at Kansas, TBA
Oklahoma at Texas Tech, TBA
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|82
|188
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|52
___
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Friday’s Games
Illinois at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Rutgers at Michigan St., Noon
Nebraska at Ohio St., Noon
Iowa at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
Maryland at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
Michigan at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Purdue at Illinois, TBA
Ohio St. at Penn St., TBA
Wisconsin at Nebraska, TBA
Michigan St. at Michigan, TBA
Indiana at Rutgers, TBA
Northwestern at Iowa, TBA
Minnesota at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
CONFERENCE USA
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|FAU
|1
|0
|21
|17
|1
|0
|21
|17
|Marshall
|2
|0
|73
|31
|4
|0
|149
|38
|Charlotte
|1
|1
|66
|42
|1
|2
|86
|77
|W. Kentucky
|1
|2
|48
|92
|1
|4
|93
|157
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|3
|118
|137
|1
|5
|132
|226
|FIU
|0
|1
|28
|31
|0
|2
|62
|67
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UAB
|2
|0
|58
|27
|4
|1
|159
|103
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|1
|69
|82
|3
|2
|149
|165
|UTSA
|1
|1
|50
|56
|3
|3
|161
|169
|Southern Miss.
|1
|1
|71
|62
|1
|3
|116
|160
|North Texas
|1
|2
|104
|125
|2
|3
|196
|221
|UTEP
|0
|1
|17
|21
|3
|2
|92
|113
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Friday’s Games
Jacksonville St. at FIU, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at UAB, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
UTEP at Charlotte, Noon
Southern Miss. at Liberty, 1 p.m.
FAU at Marshall, 2:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Rice, 3:30 p.m.
Chattanooga at W. Kentucky, 4 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at UTSA, 8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 30
Marshall at FIU, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31
UTSA at FAU, Noon
Charlotte at Duke, TBA
W. Kentucky at BYU, TBA
Rice at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
UAB at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.
North Texas at UTEP, 4 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|39
|28
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|108
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Friday’s Games
SE Missouri at S. Illinois, Postponed
Friday, Oct. 30
SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|40
|7
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Utah St. at Boise St., 7 p.m.
Wyoming at Nevada, 7 p.m.
Hawaii at Fresno St., 7:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
Air Force at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
UNLV at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 29
Colorado St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 30
Hawaii at Wyoming, 9:45 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Nevada at UNLV, TBA
San Jose St. at New Mexico, TBA
Boise St. at Air Force, 6 p.m.
San Diego St. at Utah St., 9:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merrimack College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|82
|86
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|106
|193
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|134
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|3
|1
|132
|78
|3
|1
|132
|78
|Florida
|2
|1
|127
|100
|2
|1
|127
|100
|Kentucky
|2
|2
|112
|80
|2
|2
|112
|80
|South Carolina
|2
|2
|122
|98
|2
|2
|122
|98
|Tennessee
|2
|2
|94
|117
|2
|2
|94
|117
|Missouri
|1
|2
|76
|114
|1
|2
|76
|114
|Vanderbilt
|0
|3
|26
|99
|0
|3
|26
|99
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|4
|0
|194
|115
|4
|0
|194
|115
|Texas A&M
|3
|1
|110
|116
|3
|1
|110
|116
|Arkansas
|2
|2
|92
|102
|2
|2
|92
|102
|Auburn
|2
|2
|87
|98
|2
|2
|87
|98
|LSU
|1
|2
|116
|96
|1
|2
|116
|96
|Mississippi
|1
|3
|146
|188
|1
|3
|146
|188
|Mississippi St.
|1
|3
|74
|107
|1
|3
|74
|107
___
Saturday’s Games
Auburn at Mississippi, Noon
Missouri at Florida, Postponed
Georgia at Kentucky, Postponed
Alabama at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Missouri, 4 p.m.
South Carolina at LSU, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Georgia at Kentucky, Noon
Kentucky at Missouri, Postponed
LSU at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Alabama, 7 p.m.
Missouri at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|34
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|29
|127
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday, Oct. 31
Abilene Christian at Mercer, TBA
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|174
|195
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|96
|116
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|135
|188
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|36
|72
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Abilene Christian vs. Stephen F. Austin at Arlington, T.X., 1:30 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Western Colorado University at Stephen F. Austin, TBA
Abilene Christian at Mercer, TBA
E. Kentucky at Cent. Arkansas, Postponed
Missouri Western at Cent. Arkansas, 4 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|2
|0
|82
|50
|4
|0
|163
|94
|Troy
|1
|0
|37
|17
|3
|1
|122
|108
|Georgia Southern
|1
|1
|53
|50
|3
|1
|121
|76
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|94
|58
|Georgia St.
|0
|2
|83
|93
|1
|2
|132
|122
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|South Alabama
|1
|0
|30
|20
|2
|2
|96
|110
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|1
|81
|79
|3
|1
|112
|93
|Arkansas St.
|1
|1
|82
|104
|3
|2
|191
|199
|Texas State
|1
|2
|75
|84
|1
|5
|168
|190
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|2
|47
|73
|0
|5
|67
|181
___
Thursday’s Games
Arkansas St. at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, Noon
Georgia St. at Troy, 4 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Texas State at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 29
South Alabama at Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas State, TBA
Troy at Arkansas St., TBA
Coastal Carolina at Georgia St., TBA
Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|218
|70
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|172
|93
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|186
|79
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UConn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
___
Saturday’s Games
Mercer at Army, Noon
Southern Miss. at Liberty, 1 p.m.
Texas State at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31
W. Kentucky at BYU, TBA
INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dixie State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tarleton State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
