FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 1 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 1 0 28 7 3 0 107 37 SMU 2 0 67 61 5 0 213 127 Navy 3 0 85 76 3 2 95 171 Houston 1 0 49 31 1 1 75 74 Tulsa 1 0 34 26 1 1 41 42 Memphis 1 1 77 79 2 1 114 103 Temple 1 1 68 68 1 1 68 68 UCF 1 2 126 112 2 2 175 133 East Carolina 1 2 95 102 1 3 124 151 Tulane 0 3 89 113 2 3 182 161 South Florida 0 3 68 111 1 4 95 169

___

Friday’s Games

Tulsa at South Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Temple at Memphis, Noon

Tulane at UCF, 2 p.m.

Houston at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at SMU, 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30

East Carolina at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

UCF at Houston, TBA

Memphis at Cincinnati, TBA

Navy at SMU, TBA

Temple at Tulane, TBA

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 4 0 193 60 5 0 242 60 Notre Dame 3 0 81 46 4 0 133 46 NC State 4 1 168 157 4 1 168 157 Miami 3 1 147 105 4 1 178 119 North Carolina 3 1 141 104 3 1 141 104 Virginia Tech 3 1 168 125 3 1 168 125 Boston College 2 2 93 102 3 2 117 123 Georgia Tech 2 2 89 150 2 3 110 199 Pittsburgh 2 3 122 122 3 3 177 122 Wake Forest 1 2 95 105 2 2 161 119 Florida St. 1 3 80 138 2 3 121 162 Virginia 1 3 105 139 1 3 105 139 Syracuse 1 3 77 110 1 4 98 148 Duke 1 5 128 184 1 5 128 184 Louisville 0 4 88 128 1 4 123 149

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida St. at Louisville, Noon

NC State at North Carolina, Noon

Syracuse at Clemson, Noon

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Boston College, 4 p.m.

Virginia at Miami, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Virginia Tech at Louisville, TBA

Boston College at Clemson, TBA

Charlotte at Duke, TBA

Wake Forest at Syracuse, TBA

North Carolina at Virginia, TBA

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, TBA

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma St. 2 0 74 20 3 0 90 27 Iowa St. 3 0 105 79 3 1 119 110 Kansas St. 3 0 90 70 3 1 121 105 West Virginia 2 1 78 65 3 1 134 75 Baylor 1 1 68 41 1 1 68 41 Oklahoma 1 2 118 120 2 2 166 120 Texas 1 2 139 142 2 2 198 145 TCU 1 2 81 89 1 2 81 89 Texas Tech 0 3 92 125 1 3 127 158 Kansas 0 3 38 132 0 4 61 170

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma at TCU, Noon

Kansas at Kansas St., Noon

Baylor at Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Texas Tech, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Texas at Oklahoma St., TBA

Kansas St. at West Virginia, TBA

TCU at Baylor, TBA

Iowa St. at Kansas, TBA

Oklahoma at Texas Tech, TBA

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 4 82 188 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 52

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maryland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rutgers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nebraska 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Purdue 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Friday’s Games

Illinois at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rutgers at Michigan St., Noon

Nebraska at Ohio St., Noon

Iowa at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Michigan at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Purdue at Illinois, TBA

Ohio St. at Penn St., TBA

Wisconsin at Nebraska, TBA

Michigan St. at Michigan, TBA

Indiana at Rutgers, TBA

Northwestern at Iowa, TBA

Minnesota at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Delaware 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Elon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Villanova 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA FAU 1 0 21 17 1 0 21 17 Marshall 2 0 73 31 4 0 149 38 Charlotte 1 1 66 42 1 2 86 77 W. Kentucky 1 2 48 92 1 4 93 157 Middle Tennessee 1 3 118 137 1 5 132 226 FIU 0 1 28 31 0 2 62 67 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UAB 2 0 58 27 4 1 159 103 Louisiana Tech 2 1 69 82 3 2 149 165 UTSA 1 1 50 56 3 3 161 169 Southern Miss. 1 1 71 62 1 3 116 160 North Texas 1 2 104 125 2 3 196 221 UTEP 0 1 17 21 3 2 92 113 Rice 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at FIU, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at UAB, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UTEP at Charlotte, Noon

Southern Miss. at Liberty, 1 p.m.

FAU at Marshall, 2:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Rice, 3:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at W. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30

Marshall at FIU, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

UTSA at FAU, Noon

Charlotte at Duke, TBA

W. Kentucky at BYU, TBA

Rice at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

UAB at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.

North Texas at UTEP, 4 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Akron 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ohio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ball St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toledo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Howard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 39 28 Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 44 108 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Friday’s Games

SE Missouri at S. Illinois, Postponed

Friday, Oct. 30

SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nevada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UNLV 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 0 0 0 0 1 0 40 7 Boise St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah St. at Boise St., 7 p.m.

Wyoming at Nevada, 7 p.m.

Hawaii at Fresno St., 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Air Force at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

UNLV at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29

Colorado St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30

Hawaii at Wyoming, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Nevada at UNLV, TBA

San Jose St. at New Mexico, TBA

Boise St. at Air Force, 6 p.m.

San Diego St. at Utah St., 9:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Merrimack College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 82 86 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 4 106 193 Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 134 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA California 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oregon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stanford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern Cal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Drake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 3 1 132 78 3 1 132 78 Florida 2 1 127 100 2 1 127 100 Kentucky 2 2 112 80 2 2 112 80 South Carolina 2 2 122 98 2 2 122 98 Tennessee 2 2 94 117 2 2 94 117 Missouri 1 2 76 114 1 2 76 114 Vanderbilt 0 3 26 99 0 3 26 99

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 4 0 194 115 4 0 194 115 Texas A&M 3 1 110 116 3 1 110 116 Arkansas 2 2 92 102 2 2 92 102 Auburn 2 2 87 98 2 2 87 98 LSU 1 2 116 96 1 2 116 96 Mississippi 1 3 146 188 1 3 146 188 Mississippi St. 1 3 74 107 1 3 74 107

___

Saturday’s Games

Auburn at Mississippi, Noon

Missouri at Florida, Postponed

Georgia at Kentucky, Postponed

Alabama at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Missouri, 4 p.m.

South Carolina at LSU, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Georgia at Kentucky, Noon

Kentucky at Missouri, Postponed

LSU at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ETSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Furman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mercer 0 0 0 0 0 1 28 34 Samford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 4 29 127 VMI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday, Oct. 31

Abilene Christian at Mercer, TBA

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 3 3 174 195 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 2 3 96 116 Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 1 3 135 188 Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 0 2 36 72 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Abilene Christian vs. Stephen F. Austin at Arlington, T.X., 1:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Western Colorado University at Stephen F. Austin, TBA

Abilene Christian at Mercer, TBA

E. Kentucky at Cent. Arkansas, Postponed

Missouri Western at Cent. Arkansas, 4 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 2 0 82 50 4 0 163 94 Troy 1 0 37 17 3 1 122 108 Georgia Southern 1 1 53 50 3 1 121 76 Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 94 58 Georgia St. 0 2 83 93 1 2 132 122

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA South Alabama 1 0 30 20 2 2 96 110 Louisiana-Lafayette 2 1 81 79 3 1 112 93 Arkansas St. 1 1 82 104 3 2 191 199 Texas State 1 2 75 84 1 5 168 190 Louisiana-Monroe 0 2 47 73 0 5 67 181

___

Thursday’s Games

Arkansas St. at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, Noon

Georgia St. at Troy, 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Texas State at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29

South Alabama at Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas State, TBA

Troy at Arkansas St., TBA

Coastal Carolina at Georgia St., TBA

Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 0 0 0 0 5 0 218 70 Liberty 0 0 0 0 5 0 172 93 Army 0 0 0 0 5 1 186 79 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UMass 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 41

___

Saturday’s Games

Mercer at Army, Noon

Southern Miss. at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Texas State at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

W. Kentucky at BYU, TBA

INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dixie State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tarleton State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.