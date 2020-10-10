FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 1…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 1 0 28 7 3 0 107 37 UCF 1 1 77 62 2 1 126 83 South Florida 0 1 7 28 1 2 34 86 East Carolina 0 1 28 51 0 2 57 100 Temple 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Houston 1 0 49 31 1 0 49 31 SMU 1 0 30 27 4 0 176 93 Tulsa 1 0 34 26 1 1 41 42 Navy 1 0 27 24 1 2 37 119 Memphis 0 1 27 30 1 1 64 54 Tulane 0 2 55 76 2 2 148 124

___

Thursday’s Games

Houston 49, Tulane 31

Saturday’s Games

Temple at Navy, 6 p.m.

East Carolina at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 16

SMU at Tulane, 6 p.m.

BYU at Houston, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17

Cincinnati at Tulsa, Noon

South Florida at Temple, Noon

Navy at East Carolina, Noon

UCF at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 2 0 78 36 3 0 127 36 Miami 2 0 99 44 3 0 130 58 North Carolina 3 0 113 73 3 0 113 73 Notre Dame 1 0 27 13 2 0 79 13 NC State 3 1 137 137 3 1 137 137 Pittsburgh 2 1 73 60 3 1 128 60 Virginia Tech 2 1 128 111 2 1 128 111 Georgia Tech 2 1 82 77 2 2 103 126 Boston College 1 1 48 32 2 1 72 53 Virginia 1 2 82 99 1 2 82 99 Syracuse 1 3 77 110 1 3 77 110 Duke 1 4 108 153 1 4 108 153 Florida St. 0 2 23 68 1 2 64 92 Wake Forest 0 2 55 82 1 2 121 96 Louisville 0 3 81 116 1 3 116 137

___

Friday’s Games

Georgia Tech 46, Louisville 27

Campbell at Wake Forest, Postponed

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina 56, Virginia Tech 45

NC State 38, Virginia 21

Duke 38, Syracuse 24

Pittsburgh at Boston College, 4 p.m.

Miami at Clemson, 7:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17

Liberty at Syracuse, Noon

Clemson at Georgia Tech, Noon

Pittsburgh at Miami, Noon

Louisville at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Duke at NC State, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.

North Carolina at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Boston College at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma St. 2 0 74 20 3 0 90 27 Iowa St. 2 0 74 64 2 1 88 95 Kansas St. 2 0 69 56 2 1 100 91 West Virginia 1 1 40 48 2 1 96 58 Baylor 1 1 68 41 1 1 68 41 TCU 1 1 67 68 1 1 67 68 Oklahoma 1 2 118 120 2 2 166 120 Texas 1 2 139 142 2 2 198 145 Texas Tech 0 2 77 94 1 2 112 127 Kansas 0 2 21 94 0 3 44 132

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma 53, Texas 45

Texas Tech at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at TCU, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17

Kansas at West Virginia, Noon

Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 7:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 4 82 188 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 28

___

Saturday, Oct. 17

Jacksonville St. at North Alabama, 2 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maryland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rutgers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nebraska 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Purdue 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Delaware 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Elon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Villanova 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA FAU 1 0 21 17 1 0 21 17 W. Kentucky 1 0 20 17 1 2 65 82 Marshall 0 0 0 0 2 0 76 7 Charlotte 0 1 17 21 0 2 37 56 FIU 0 0 0 0 0 1 34 36 Middle Tennessee 0 2 52 57 0 4 66 146 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UAB 1 0 21 13 3 1 122 89 Louisiana Tech 1 0 31 30 2 1 111 113 UTSA 1 1 50 56 3 1 125 114 Southern Miss. 1 1 71 62 1 3 116 160 UTEP 0 0 0 0 3 1 75 92 North Texas 0 1 31 41 1 2 123 137 Rice 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Middle Tennessee at FIU, 4 p.m.

FAU at Southern Miss., Postponed

UAB at Rice, Postponed

UTEP at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Marshall at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17

Army at UTSA, 1:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at UAB, 1:30 p.m.

North Texas at Middle Tennessee, 5 p.m.

Marshall at Louisiana Tech, 6 p.m.

Southern Miss. at UTEP, 7:30 p.m.

FIU at Charlotte, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Akron 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ohio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ball St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toledo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Howard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 39 28 Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 20 75 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday, Oct. 17

Cent. Arkansas at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nevada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UNLV 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 0 0 0 0 1 0 40 7 Boise St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Merrimack College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 3 77 162 Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 134 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 41 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, Postponed

Mercer at Jacksonville St., 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA California 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oregon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stanford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern Cal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Drake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 2 0 64 16 2 0 64 16 Tennessee 2 0 66 39 2 0 66 39 Florida 2 0 89 59 2 1 127 100 Missouri 1 2 76 114 1 2 76 114 South Carolina 1 2 92 76 1 2 92 76 Kentucky 0 2 54 71 0 2 54 71 Vanderbilt 0 3 26 99 0 3 26 99

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 2 0 90 43 2 0 90 43 Texas A&M 1 1 41 64 2 1 82 102 Arkansas 1 1 31 51 1 1 31 51 Auburn 1 1 35 40 1 1 35 40 Mississippi 1 1 77 92 1 1 77 92 Mississippi St. 1 1 58 55 1 1 58 55 LSU 1 2 116 96 1 2 116 96

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M 41, Florida 38

South Carolina 41, Vanderbilt 7

Missouri 45, LSU 41

Tennessee at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Auburn, 4 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri at LSU, Postponed

Saturday, Oct. 17

Auburn at South Carolina, Noon

Kentucky at Tennessee, Noon

LSU at Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia at Alabama, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ETSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Furman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mercer 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Samford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 4 29 127 VMI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 2 2 114 121 Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 1 3 135 188 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 1 3 65 104 Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 0 2 36 72 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday, Oct. 17

Angelo State University at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.

West Texas A&M University at Abilene Christian, Postponed

Cent. Arkansas at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 1 0 52 23 3 0 133 67 Georgia Southern 1 1 53 50 2 1 80 76 Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 94 58 Georgia St. 0 1 31 34 1 1 80 63 Troy 0 0 0 0 1 1 54 62

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 2 0 54 49 3 0 85 63 Texas State 1 0 38 17 1 3 131 123 Arkansas St. 0 1 23 52 1 2 82 120 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 2 66 90 Louisiana-Monroe 0 2 47 73 0 5 67 181

___

Wednesday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian St., Postponed

Saturday’s Games

Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Lafayette, Postponed

Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas St., 3:30 p.m.

Texas State at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, Postponed

Thursday, Oct. 15

Georgia St. at Arkansas St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17

Texas State at South Alabama, Noon

Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Lafayette, Postponed

E. Kentucky at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

UMass at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 0 0 0 0 3 0 148 24 Liberty 0 0 0 0 4 0 134 72 Army 0 0 0 0 4 1 158 63 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UMass 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Liberty 40, Louisiana-Monroe 7

Army 14, The Citadel 9

UTSA at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dixie State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tarleton State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

