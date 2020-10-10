FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|28
|7
|3
|0
|107
|37
|UCF
|1
|1
|77
|62
|2
|1
|126
|83
|South Florida
|0
|1
|7
|28
|1
|2
|34
|86
|East Carolina
|0
|1
|28
|51
|0
|2
|57
|100
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|1
|0
|49
|31
|1
|0
|49
|31
|SMU
|1
|0
|30
|27
|4
|0
|176
|93
|Tulsa
|1
|0
|34
|26
|1
|1
|41
|42
|Navy
|1
|0
|27
|24
|1
|2
|37
|119
|Memphis
|0
|1
|27
|30
|1
|1
|64
|54
|Tulane
|0
|2
|55
|76
|2
|2
|148
|124
___
Thursday’s Games
Houston 49, Tulane 31
Saturday’s Games
Temple at Navy, 6 p.m.
East Carolina at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 16
SMU at Tulane, 6 p.m.
BYU at Houston, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17
Cincinnati at Tulsa, Noon
South Florida at Temple, Noon
Navy at East Carolina, Noon
UCF at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|2
|0
|78
|36
|3
|0
|127
|36
|Miami
|2
|0
|99
|44
|3
|0
|130
|58
|North Carolina
|3
|0
|113
|73
|3
|0
|113
|73
|Notre Dame
|1
|0
|27
|13
|2
|0
|79
|13
|NC State
|3
|1
|137
|137
|3
|1
|137
|137
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|73
|60
|3
|1
|128
|60
|Virginia Tech
|2
|1
|128
|111
|2
|1
|128
|111
|Georgia Tech
|2
|1
|82
|77
|2
|2
|103
|126
|Boston College
|1
|1
|48
|32
|2
|1
|72
|53
|Virginia
|1
|2
|82
|99
|1
|2
|82
|99
|Syracuse
|1
|3
|77
|110
|1
|3
|77
|110
|Duke
|1
|4
|108
|153
|1
|4
|108
|153
|Florida St.
|0
|2
|23
|68
|1
|2
|64
|92
|Wake Forest
|0
|2
|55
|82
|1
|2
|121
|96
|Louisville
|0
|3
|81
|116
|1
|3
|116
|137
___
Friday’s Games
Georgia Tech 46, Louisville 27
Campbell at Wake Forest, Postponed
Saturday’s Games
North Carolina 56, Virginia Tech 45
NC State 38, Virginia 21
Duke 38, Syracuse 24
Pittsburgh at Boston College, 4 p.m.
Miami at Clemson, 7:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17
Liberty at Syracuse, Noon
Clemson at Georgia Tech, Noon
Pittsburgh at Miami, Noon
Louisville at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
Duke at NC State, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.
North Carolina at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Boston College at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|0
|74
|20
|3
|0
|90
|27
|Iowa St.
|2
|0
|74
|64
|2
|1
|88
|95
|Kansas St.
|2
|0
|69
|56
|2
|1
|100
|91
|West Virginia
|1
|1
|40
|48
|2
|1
|96
|58
|Baylor
|1
|1
|68
|41
|1
|1
|68
|41
|TCU
|1
|1
|67
|68
|1
|1
|67
|68
|Oklahoma
|1
|2
|118
|120
|2
|2
|166
|120
|Texas
|1
|2
|139
|142
|2
|2
|198
|145
|Texas Tech
|0
|2
|77
|94
|1
|2
|112
|127
|Kansas
|0
|2
|21
|94
|0
|3
|44
|132
___
Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma 53, Texas 45
Texas Tech at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.
Kansas St. at TCU, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17
Kansas at West Virginia, Noon
Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 7:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|82
|188
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|28
___
Saturday, Oct. 17
Jacksonville St. at North Alabama, 2 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
CONFERENCE USA
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|FAU
|1
|0
|21
|17
|1
|0
|21
|17
|W. Kentucky
|1
|0
|20
|17
|1
|2
|65
|82
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|76
|7
|Charlotte
|0
|1
|17
|21
|0
|2
|37
|56
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|34
|36
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|2
|52
|57
|0
|4
|66
|146
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UAB
|1
|0
|21
|13
|3
|1
|122
|89
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|0
|31
|30
|2
|1
|111
|113
|UTSA
|1
|1
|50
|56
|3
|1
|125
|114
|Southern Miss.
|1
|1
|71
|62
|1
|3
|116
|160
|UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|75
|92
|North Texas
|0
|1
|31
|41
|1
|2
|123
|137
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Middle Tennessee at FIU, 4 p.m.
FAU at Southern Miss., Postponed
UAB at Rice, Postponed
UTEP at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Marshall at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17
Army at UTSA, 1:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at UAB, 1:30 p.m.
North Texas at Middle Tennessee, 5 p.m.
Marshall at Louisiana Tech, 6 p.m.
Southern Miss. at UTEP, 7:30 p.m.
FIU at Charlotte, 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|39
|28
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|75
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday, Oct. 17
Cent. Arkansas at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|40
|7
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merrimack College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|77
|162
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|134
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|41
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, Postponed
Mercer at Jacksonville St., 3 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|2
|0
|64
|16
|2
|0
|64
|16
|Tennessee
|2
|0
|66
|39
|2
|0
|66
|39
|Florida
|2
|0
|89
|59
|2
|1
|127
|100
|Missouri
|1
|2
|76
|114
|1
|2
|76
|114
|South Carolina
|1
|2
|92
|76
|1
|2
|92
|76
|Kentucky
|0
|2
|54
|71
|0
|2
|54
|71
|Vanderbilt
|0
|3
|26
|99
|0
|3
|26
|99
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|2
|0
|90
|43
|2
|0
|90
|43
|Texas A&M
|1
|1
|41
|64
|2
|1
|82
|102
|Arkansas
|1
|1
|31
|51
|1
|1
|31
|51
|Auburn
|1
|1
|35
|40
|1
|1
|35
|40
|Mississippi
|1
|1
|77
|92
|1
|1
|77
|92
|Mississippi St.
|1
|1
|58
|55
|1
|1
|58
|55
|LSU
|1
|2
|116
|96
|1
|2
|116
|96
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas A&M 41, Florida 38
South Carolina 41, Vanderbilt 7
Missouri 45, LSU 41
Tennessee at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Auburn, 4 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Alabama at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri at LSU, Postponed
Saturday, Oct. 17
Auburn at South Carolina, Noon
Kentucky at Tennessee, Noon
LSU at Florida, 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia at Alabama, 8 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|29
|127
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|114
|121
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|135
|188
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|65
|104
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|36
|72
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday, Oct. 17
Angelo State University at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.
West Texas A&M University at Abilene Christian, Postponed
Cent. Arkansas at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|0
|52
|23
|3
|0
|133
|67
|Georgia Southern
|1
|1
|53
|50
|2
|1
|80
|76
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|94
|58
|Georgia St.
|0
|1
|31
|34
|1
|1
|80
|63
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|54
|62
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|0
|54
|49
|3
|0
|85
|63
|Texas State
|1
|0
|38
|17
|1
|3
|131
|123
|Arkansas St.
|0
|1
|23
|52
|1
|2
|82
|120
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|66
|90
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|2
|47
|73
|0
|5
|67
|181
___
Wednesday’s Games
Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian St., Postponed
Saturday’s Games
Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Lafayette, Postponed
Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas St., 3:30 p.m.
Texas State at Troy, 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, Postponed
Thursday, Oct. 15
Georgia St. at Arkansas St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17
Texas State at South Alabama, Noon
Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Lafayette, Postponed
E. Kentucky at Troy, 3:30 p.m.
UMass at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|148
|24
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|134
|72
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|158
|63
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UConn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Liberty 40, Louisiana-Monroe 7
Army 14, The Citadel 9
UTSA at BYU, 3:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dixie State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tarleton State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
