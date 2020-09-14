CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More Pr. George's businesses open | Wildfire smoke can worsen COVID-19 risk | Telework growth expected to continue | Latest coronavirus test results
WNBA Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

September 14, 2020, 6:36 PM

All Times Eastern
(Seeding in parentheses; home team listed last)
All games played at Bradenton, Fla.
First Round
Wednesday, Sept. 15

(7)Connecticut vs. (6)Chicago, 7 p.m.

(8)Washington vs. (5)Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Second Round
Thursday, Sept. 17

TBD vs. (4)Minnesota, 7 p.m.

TBD vs. (3)Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Semifinals
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
(1)Las Vegas vs. TBD

Sunday, Sept. 20: Game One, 1 or 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 22: Game Two, 6 or 8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24: Game Three, 7:30 or 9:30 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Game Four, 1 or 3 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Sept. 29: Game Five, 7 or 9 p.m.

(2)Seattle vs. TBD

Sunday, Sept. 20: Game One, 1 or 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 22: Game Two, 6 or 8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24: Game Three, 7:30 or 9:30 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Game Four, 1 or 3 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Sept. 29: Game Five, 7 or 9 p.m.

Finals
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
TBD vs. TBD

Friday, Oct. 2: Game One, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 4: Game Two, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 6: Game Three, 7 p.m.

x-Thursday, Oct 8: Game Four, 7 p.m.

x-Sunday, Oct. 11: Game Five, 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

