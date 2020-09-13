Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Minnesota 30 18 .625 _ Toronto 26 20 .565 _ Cleveland…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Minnesota 30 18 .625 _ Toronto 26 20 .565 _ Cleveland 26 21 .553 ½ New York 26 21 .553 ½ Houston 23 24 .489 3½ Seattle 21 25 .457 5 Baltimore 20 26 .435 6 Detroit 20 26 .435 6 Kansas City 20 28 .417 7 Los Angeles 20 28 .417 7 Texas 17 30 .362 9½ Boston 17 31 .354 10

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, Baltimore 1, 10 innings

Texas 5, Oakland 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4

Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 4

Chicago White Sox 14, Detroit 0

Oakland 10, Texas 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Seattle 7, Arizona 3

Minnesota 8, Cleveland 4

Houston 7, L.A. Dodgers 5

L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 2, 11 innings

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 1

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City 11, Pittsburgh 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 2

Texas 6, Oakland 3

Minnesota 7, Cleveland 5

L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 3

Toronto 7, N.Y. Mets 3

Seattle 7, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 1

Monday’s Games

Oakland (Luzardo 2-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-2), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1) at Baltimore (López 1-0), 7:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Minor 0-5) at Seattle (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB San Diego 31 17 .646 _ Miami 23 21 .523 _ Philadelphia 23 22 .511 ½ St. Louis 20 20 .500 1 San Francisco 23 24 .489 1½ Colorado 21 25 .457 3 Milwaukee 20 24 .455 3 Cincinnati 21 26 .447 3½ New York 21 26 .447 3½ Washington 17 28 .378 6½ Arizona 17 31 .354 8 Pittsburgh 14 30 .318 9

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 2, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 12, Miami 6

Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 4

Seattle 7, Arizona 3

Houston 7, L.A. Dodgers 5

St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 2, 11 innings

San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Miami 2, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 8, Washington 4

Chicago Cubs 12, Milwaukee 0

Kansas City 11, Pittsburgh 0

Cincinnati 10, St. Louis 5

L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 3

Miami 8, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

San Diego 6, San Francisco 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Toronto 7, N.Y. Mets 3

Seattle 7, Arizona 3

San Diego 3, San Francisco 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 1

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at Miami (López 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ponce 1-1) at Cincinnati (Bauer 4-3), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis (Kim 2-0) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-3), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1) at Baltimore (López 1-0), 7:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-2), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-0), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

