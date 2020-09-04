CORONAVIRUS NEWS: U.Md. suspends sports training | Worry about elections | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Sports » US Open Results

US Open Results

The Associated Press

September 4, 2020, 12:19 PM

Friday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $21,656,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Friday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Third Round

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, vs. Ryan Harrison and Christian Harrison, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

