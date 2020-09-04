US Open Results

Friday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Purse: $21,656,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Friday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Doubles
Third Round
Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, vs. Ryan Harrison and Christian Harrison, United States, 6-2, 6-4.
