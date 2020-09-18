US Open Leaders Cards

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. moves to expand indoor dining | U.Md. dorm residents told to restrict activity | Virginia reports first child coronavirus death
The Associated Press

September 18, 2020, 8:07 PM

Friday

At Winged Foot Golf Club
Mamaroneck, N.Y.
Yardage: 7,477; Par: 70
Second Round
Par out 443 444 345-35
Patrick Reed 343 453 444-34
Bryson DeChambeau 452 453 343-33
Rafa Cabrera Bello 444 453 244-34
Harris English 443 444 345-35
Justin Thomas 642 444 245-35

___

Par in 345 344 444-35-70—140
Patrick Reed 335 445 354-36-70—136
Bryson DeChambeau 436 335 344-35-69—137
Rafa Cabrera Bello 245 254 455-36-70—138
Harris English 344 254 544-35-70—138
Justin Thomas 345 454 553-38-73—138

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

