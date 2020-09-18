US Open Leaders Cards

Friday
|At Winged Foot Golf Club
|Mamaroneck, N.Y.
|Yardage: 7,477; Par: 70
|Second Round
|Par out
|443
|444
|345-35
|Patrick Reed
|343
|453
|444-34
|Bryson DeChambeau
|452
|453
|343-33
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|444
|453
|244-34
|Harris English
|443
|444
|345-35
|Justin Thomas
|642
|444
|245-35
|Par in
|345
|344
|444-35-70—140
|Patrick Reed
|335
|445
|354-36-70—136
|Bryson DeChambeau
|436
|335
|344-35-69—137
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|245
|254
|455-36-70—138
|Harris English
|344
|254
|544-35-70—138
|Justin Thomas
|345
|454
|553-38-73—138
