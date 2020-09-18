US Open Leaders Cards

Friday At Winged Foot Golf Club Mamaroneck, N.Y. Yardage: 7,477; Par: 70 Second Round Par out 443 444 345-35 Patrick…

At Winged Foot Golf Club Mamaroneck, N.Y. Yardage: 7,477; Par: 70 Second Round Par out 443 444 345-35 Patrick Reed 343 453 444-34 Bryson DeChambeau 452 453 343-33 Rafa Cabrera Bello 444 453 244-34 Harris English 443 444 345-35 Justin Thomas 642 444 245-35

Par in 345 344 444-35-70—140 Patrick Reed 335 445 354-36-70—136 Bryson DeChambeau 436 335 344-35-69—137 Rafa Cabrera Bello 245 254 455-36-70—138 Harris English 344 254 544-35-70—138 Justin Thomas 345 454 553-38-73—138

