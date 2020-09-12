FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|6
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|37
|24
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|24
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|24
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Navy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|55
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Friday’s Games
Houston at Memphis, TBA
Saturday’s Games
Austin Peay at Cincinnati, Noon
Navy at Tulane, Noon
Baylor at Houston, Noon
Tulsa at Oklahoma St., Noon
South Florida at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
UCF at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
SMU at North Texas, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 26
North Texas at Houston, TBA
Temple at Navy, TBA
Army at Cincinnati, TBA
UCF at East Carolina, TBA
Stephen F. Austin at SMU, TBA
Tulsa at Arkansas St., TBA
South Florida at FAU, 6 p.m.
Tulane at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|1
|0
|37
|13
|1
|0
|37
|13
|Georgia Tech
|1
|0
|16
|13
|1
|0
|16
|13
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|31
|6
|1
|0
|31
|6
|Notre Dame
|1
|0
|27
|13
|1
|0
|27
|13
|Louisville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|21
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|14
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|55
|0
|Boston College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duke
|0
|1
|13
|27
|0
|1
|13
|27
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|13
|16
|0
|1
|13
|16
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Syracuse
|0
|1
|6
|31
|0
|1
|6
|31
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|13
|37
|0
|1
|13
|37
___
Saturday’s Games
Boston College at Duke, Noon
Syracuse at Pittsburgh, Noon
South Florida at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
UCF at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Charlotte at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
The Citadel at Clemson, 4 p.m.
Miami at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Virginia at Virginia Tech, TBA
Wake Forest at NC State, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Florida St. at Miami, TBA
NC State at Virginia Tech, TBA
Texas State at Boston College, TBA
Duke at Virginia, TBA
Notre Dame at Wake Forest, TBA
Louisville at Pittsburgh, TBA
Georgia Tech at Syracuse, TBA
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|0
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|59
|3
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|33
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|10
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|31
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|38
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|35
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Tulsa at Oklahoma St., Noon
Saturday, Sept. 26
Kansas St. at Oklahoma, Noon
Kansas at Baylor, TBA
West Virginia at Oklahoma St., TBA
Iowa St. at TCU, TBA
Texas at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|27
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
CONFERENCE USA
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|59
|0
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|35
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|35
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|57
|31
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|51
|48
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|66
|UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|73
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|32
___
Saturday’s Games
Liberty at W. Kentucky, Noon
Appalachian St. at Marshall, 1:30 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at UTSA, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
FAU at Georgia Southern, 3:30 p.m.
Troy at Middle Tennessee, 4 p.m.
SMU at North Texas, 6 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss., 7:30 p.m.
Abilene Christian at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 25
Memphis at UTSA, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 26
South Florida at FAU, 6 p.m.
Georgia St. at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Tulane at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
UTEP at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merrimack College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|79
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|115
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday, Sept. 26
Kentucky at Auburn, Noon
Florida at Mississippi, Noon
Mississippi St. at LSU, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Alabama at Missouri, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|27
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday, Sept. 26
E. Kentucky at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|62
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|64
|92
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|24
___
Saturday, Sept. 26
Missouri St. at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|20
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|23
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|26
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|14
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|68
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|56
|48
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|37
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|72
|82
___
Friday’s Games
Campbell at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Louisiana-Lafayette at Georgia St., Noon
Appalachian St. at Marshall, 1:30 p.m.
FAU at Georgia Southern, 3:30 p.m.
Troy at Middle Tennessee, 4 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 24
UAB at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Lafayette, TBA
Campbell at Appalachian St., TBA
Texas State at Boston College, TBA
Tulsa at Arkansas St., TBA
Georgia St. at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
UTEP at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.
Troy at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|79
|7
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|55
|3
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UConn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
BYU at Army, TBA
Saturday, Sept. 26
FIU at Liberty, 1 p.m.
Troy at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dixie State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tarleton State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
