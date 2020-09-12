FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA South Florida…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA South Florida 0 0 0 0 1 0 27 6 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Temple 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UCF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 0 0 0 0 1 0 37 24 SMU 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 24 Tulane 0 0 0 0 1 0 27 24 Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Navy 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 55 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Friday’s Games

Houston at Memphis, TBA

Saturday’s Games

Austin Peay at Cincinnati, Noon

Navy at Tulane, Noon

Baylor at Houston, Noon

Tulsa at Oklahoma St., Noon

South Florida at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

UCF at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

SMU at North Texas, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 26

North Texas at Houston, TBA

Temple at Navy, TBA

Army at Cincinnati, TBA

UCF at East Carolina, TBA

Stephen F. Austin at SMU, TBA

Tulsa at Arkansas St., TBA

South Florida at FAU, 6 p.m.

Tulane at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 1 0 37 13 1 0 37 13 Georgia Tech 1 0 16 13 1 0 16 13 North Carolina 1 0 31 6 1 0 31 6 Notre Dame 1 0 27 13 1 0 27 13 Louisville 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 21 Miami 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 14 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 1 0 55 0 Boston College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Duke 0 1 13 27 0 1 13 27 Florida St. 0 1 13 16 0 1 13 16 NC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Syracuse 0 1 6 31 0 1 6 31 Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wake Forest 0 1 13 37 0 1 13 37

___

Saturday’s Games

Boston College at Duke, Noon

Syracuse at Pittsburgh, Noon

South Florida at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

UCF at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Clemson, 4 p.m.

Miami at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia at Virginia Tech, TBA

Wake Forest at NC State, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Florida St. at Miami, TBA

NC State at Virginia Tech, TBA

Texas State at Boston College, TBA

Duke at Virginia, TBA

Notre Dame at Wake Forest, TBA

Louisville at Pittsburgh, TBA

Georgia Tech at Syracuse, TBA

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 1 0 48 0 Texas 0 0 0 0 1 0 59 3 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 33 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 1 0 56 10 Baylor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 31 Kansas 0 0 0 0 0 1 23 38 Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 31 35 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TCU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa at Oklahoma St., Noon

Saturday, Sept. 26

Kansas St. at Oklahoma, Noon

Kansas at Baylor, TBA

West Virginia at Oklahoma St., TBA

Iowa St. at TCU, TBA

Texas at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 1 26 27 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maryland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rutgers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nebraska 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Purdue 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Delaware 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Elon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Villanova 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Marshall 0 0 0 0 1 0 59 0 Charlotte 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 35 FAU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 FIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 35

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Texas 0 0 0 0 1 0 57 31 UTSA 0 0 0 0 1 0 51 48 UAB 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 66 UTEP 0 0 0 0 1 1 27 73 Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rice 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 32

___

Saturday’s Games

Liberty at W. Kentucky, Noon

Appalachian St. at Marshall, 1:30 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at UTSA, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at Georgia Southern, 3:30 p.m.

Troy at Middle Tennessee, 4 p.m.

SMU at North Texas, 6 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss., 7:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 25

Memphis at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 26

South Florida at FAU, 6 p.m.

Georgia St. at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Tulane at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

UTEP at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Akron 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ohio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ball St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toledo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Howard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 48 N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nevada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UNLV 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Boise St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Merrimack College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 2 17 79 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 2 10 115 Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA California 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oregon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stanford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern Cal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Drake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Auburn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mississippi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday, Sept. 26

Kentucky at Auburn, Noon

Florida at Mississippi, Noon

Mississippi St. at LSU, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Alabama at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ETSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Furman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mercer 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Samford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 27 VMI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday, Sept. 26

E. Kentucky at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 62 Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 0 2 64 92 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 24

___

Saturday, Sept. 26

Missouri St. at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 20 Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 23 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 1 0 27 26 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Troy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 14 Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 68 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 1 56 48 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 37 Texas State 0 0 0 0 0 2 72 82

___

Friday’s Games

Campbell at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at Georgia St., Noon

Appalachian St. at Marshall, 1:30 p.m.

FAU at Georgia Southern, 3:30 p.m.

Troy at Middle Tennessee, 4 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24

UAB at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Lafayette, TBA

Campbell at Appalachian St., TBA

Texas State at Boston College, TBA

Tulsa at Arkansas St., TBA

Georgia St. at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

UTEP at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

Troy at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 0 0 0 0 2 0 79 7 BYU 0 0 0 0 1 0 55 3 Liberty 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UMass 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

BYU at Army, TBA

Saturday, Sept. 26

FIU at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Troy at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dixie State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tarleton State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

