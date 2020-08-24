MLS Leaders
Through Sunday, August 23
|Goals
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|6
|Ayo Akinola, TOR
|5
|Gyasi Zardes, CLB
|5
|Chris Mueller, ORL
|4
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|4
12 players tied with 3
|Assists
|Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR
|7
|Latif Blessing, LFC
|4
|Jan Gregus, MIN
|4
|Alan Pulido, KC
|4
|Sebastian Blanco, POR
|3
|Francisco Ginella, LFC
|3
|Cristian Pavon, LA
|3
|Brian Rodriguez, LFC
|3
32 players tied with 2
___
|Shots
|Gustavo Bou, NE
|27
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|25
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|24
|Memo Rodriguez, HOU
|23
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|22
|Brian Rodriguez, LFC
|20
|Adam Buksa, NE
|18
|Cristian Pavon, LA
|18
|Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR
|18
|Robert Beric, CHI
|17
|Randall Leal, NSH
|17
|Alan Pulido, KC
|17
___
|Shots on Goal
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|15
|Ayo Akinola, TOR
|10
|Gustavo Bou, NE
|9
|Cristian Pavon, LA
|9
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|9
|Robert Beric, CHI
|8
|Damir Kreilach, RSL
|8
|Chris Mueller, ORL
|8
|Vako Qazaishvili, SJ
|8
|Khiry Shelton, KC
|8
___
|Cautions
|Fabian Herbers, CHI
|4
11 players tied with 3
___
|Cards
|Y
|R
|TOTAL
|Fabian Herbers, CHI
|4
|0
|4
|Junior Moreno, DC
|3
|1
|4
12 players tied with 3
___
|Goals-Allowed Avg.
|Andrew Tarbell, CLB
|0.00
|Eloy Room, CLB
|0.25
|Jimmy Maurer, DAL
|0.33
|Tim Melia, KC
|0.41
|Zac MacMath, RSL
|0.60
|Matt Turner, NE
|0.60
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|0.67
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|0.83
|Jesse Gonzalez, DAL
|1.00
|Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN
|1.00
|Joe Willis, NSH
|1.00
___
|Shutouts
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|3
|Zac MacMath, RSL
|3
|Eloy Room, CLB
|3
|Matt Turner, NE
|3
|Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN
|3
|Quentin Westberg, TOR
|3
|Andre Blake, PHI
|2
|Jimmy Maurer, DAL
|2
|Tim Melia, KC
|2
|Andrew Tarbell, CLB
|2
|Daniel Vega, SJ
|2
|Joe Willis, NSH
|2
___
|Saves
|Andre Blake, PHI
|28
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|28
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|22
|Bill Hamid, DC
|21
|David Bingham, LA
|20
|Marko Maric, HOU
|19
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|18
|Thomas Hasal, VAN
|17
|Clement Diop, MTL
|16
|Jimmy Maurer, DAL
|16
|Daniel Vega, SJ
|16
___
