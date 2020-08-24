MLS Leaders Through Sunday, August 23 Goals Diego Rossi, LFC 6 Ayo Akinola, TOR 5 Gyasi Zardes, CLB 5 Chris…

MLS Leaders

Through Sunday, August 23

Goals Diego Rossi, LFC 6 Ayo Akinola, TOR 5 Gyasi Zardes, CLB 5 Chris Mueller, ORL 4 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 4

12 players tied with 3

Assists Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 7 Latif Blessing, LFC 4 Jan Gregus, MIN 4 Alan Pulido, KC 4 Sebastian Blanco, POR 3 Francisco Ginella, LFC 3 Cristian Pavon, LA 3 Brian Rodriguez, LFC 3

32 players tied with 2

___

Shots Gustavo Bou, NE 27 Diego Rossi, LFC 25 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 24 Memo Rodriguez, HOU 23 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 22 Brian Rodriguez, LFC 20 Adam Buksa, NE 18 Cristian Pavon, LA 18 Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 18 Robert Beric, CHI 17 Randall Leal, NSH 17 Alan Pulido, KC 17

___

Shots on Goal Diego Rossi, LFC 15 Ayo Akinola, TOR 10 Gustavo Bou, NE 9 Cristian Pavon, LA 9 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 9 Robert Beric, CHI 8 Damir Kreilach, RSL 8 Chris Mueller, ORL 8 Vako Qazaishvili, SJ 8 Khiry Shelton, KC 8

___

Cautions Fabian Herbers, CHI 4

11 players tied with 3

___

Cards Y R TOTAL Fabian Herbers, CHI 4 0 4 Junior Moreno, DC 3 1 4

12 players tied with 3

___

Goals-Allowed Avg. Andrew Tarbell, CLB 0.00 Eloy Room, CLB 0.25 Jimmy Maurer, DAL 0.33 Tim Melia, KC 0.41 Zac MacMath, RSL 0.60 Matt Turner, NE 0.60 Stefan Frei, SEA 0.67 Brad Guzan, ATL 0.83 Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 1.00 Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN 1.00 Joe Willis, NSH 1.00

___

Shutouts Stefan Frei, SEA 3 Zac MacMath, RSL 3 Eloy Room, CLB 3 Matt Turner, NE 3 Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN 3 Quentin Westberg, TOR 3 Andre Blake, PHI 2 Jimmy Maurer, DAL 2 Tim Melia, KC 2 Andrew Tarbell, CLB 2 Daniel Vega, SJ 2 Joe Willis, NSH 2

___

Saves Andre Blake, PHI 28 Sean Johnson, NYC 28 Stefan Frei, SEA 22 Bill Hamid, DC 21 David Bingham, LA 20 Marko Maric, HOU 19 Brad Guzan, ATL 18 Thomas Hasal, VAN 17 Clement Diop, MTL 16 Jimmy Maurer, DAL 16 Daniel Vega, SJ 16

___

