Thursday’s College Baseball Scores

The Associated Press

East Brandeis 15, Bates 1 Franklin Pierce at NY Tech, ccd. S. New Hampshire at Mercy, ppd. To Feb. 22.…

East

Brandeis 15, Bates 1

Franklin Pierce at NY Tech, ccd.

S. New Hampshire at Mercy, ppd. To Feb. 22.

South

Belmont 9, Samford 4

Kansas at Charleston Southern, ppd. To Feb. 22.

Lipscomb 4, Evansville 1

Middle Tennessee 5, Bradley 0

Missouri St. 4, Austin Peay 1

Missouri-St. Louis at Ala.-Huntsville, ccd.

Midwest

Indiana St. 3, Nebraska-Omaha 1

Southwest

Arkansas 7, Gonzaga 5

Kansas St. at Texas A&M-CC, ccd.

Notre Dame at Incarnate Word, ccd.

UTSA 12, Toledo 5

West

Colorado Mesa 3, NW Nazarene 1

Utah Valley 6, Portland 2

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.