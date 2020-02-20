Thursday’s College Baseball Scores

|East
Brandeis 15, Bates 1
Franklin Pierce at NY Tech, ccd.
S. New Hampshire at Mercy, ppd. To Feb. 22.
|South
Belmont 9, Samford 4
Kansas at Charleston Southern, ppd. To Feb. 22.
Lipscomb 4, Evansville 1
Middle Tennessee 5, Bradley 0
Missouri St. 4, Austin Peay 1
Missouri-St. Louis at Ala.-Huntsville, ccd.
|Midwest
Indiana St. 3, Nebraska-Omaha 1
|Southwest
Arkansas 7, Gonzaga 5
Kansas St. at Texas A&M-CC, ccd.
Notre Dame at Incarnate Word, ccd.
UTSA 12, Toledo 5
|West
Colorado Mesa 3, NW Nazarene 1
Utah Valley 6, Portland 2
