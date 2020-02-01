Australian Open Results

Saturday
At Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: AUD71,000,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Championship
Sofia Kenin (14), United States, def. Garbine Muguruza, Spain, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Mixed Doubles
Championship
Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Barbora Krejcikova (5), Czech Republic, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Jamie Murray, Britain, 5-7, 6-4, 10-1.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.