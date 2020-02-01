Australian Open Results

Saturday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: AUD71,000,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Australian Open…

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Championship

Sofia Kenin (14), United States, def. Garbine Muguruza, Spain, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Mixed Doubles

Championship

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Barbora Krejcikova (5), Czech Republic, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Jamie Murray, Britain, 5-7, 6-4, 10-1.

