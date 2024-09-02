Nationals Notebook: Dylan’s debut is dynamic. What’s next?

Labor Day weekend is more than just when many D.C.-area pools shut down. It's also the final signpost of baseball's regular season.

Washington Nationals' Darren Baker runs to first base on his first major league hit during the ninth inning of a baseball game against theChicago Cubs, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)(AP/John McDonnell)

The start of September also means roster expansion, and while it’s not like the 40-man rosters of yore we’ll see even more kids coming up from the minor leagues before the season is finished.

And while many of the pieces are either in place (from C.J. Abrams to James Wood), just arriving (Dylan Crews lived up to the hype — at least for his debut week while Darren Baker, son of ex-Nats Manager Dusty Baker, played his first MLB game Saturday), or on the horizon (third baseman of the future Brady House, who is on track to begin 2025 in D.C.), how this franchise acts in the offseason will help determine if they’re contending in 2025 or pretending.

Because roster construction needs more than just a solid farm system. And just like the Nats needed the likes of Jayson Werth to put themselves over the top, the 2025 Nationals need a potent bat (or two) if they want to be more than just a cute story.

Digesting the Division: Philadelphia (81-56) expanded its NL East lead over Atlanta (74-63) to seven games by taking three of four from the Braves over the weekend.

Atlanta’s lead for the final playoff spot shrinks to one game over the New York Mets (73-64) who swept the Chicago White Sox, putting the Pale Hose (31-107) three steps closer to breaking the 1962 Mets’ record for most losses in a season (120).

Washington (61-76) could be eliminated from the NL East as early as Thursday while Miami (51-86) was eliminated from division race and owns a “tragic number” of three for the Wild Card.

Break up the Birds: The sky is not falling for the Orioles (78-59) who stand one game behind the New York Yankees in the AL East, but it is somewhat cloudy after the team’s second straight losing (13-15) month. Thank goodness they can get healthy on the woeful White Sox this week.

Diamonds Direct Diamond King: Dylan Crews, in the week of his debut, homered twice while driving in three runs. He also tallied two doubles while bringing a swagger to right field.

Last Week’s Heroes: Jacob Young hit .333 with a homer, three RBI and four runs scored while Jose Tena hit .304 with a homer, three RBI and three runs scored. Patrick Corbin tossed six scoreless innings to post his second straight win and MacKenzie Gore allowed two runs over six frames in his start. Jose Ferrer threw 4.2 scoreless innings over four outings.

Last Week’s Humbled: Jake Irvin allowed seven runs over 4.2 innings while D.J. Herz surrendered four over 4.2. Zach Brzykcy proved that not all big league debuts this year for the Nats are awesome, allowing five runs over two thirds of an inning in his first career appearance.

James Wood hit .182 with ten strikeouts in 22 at bats while C.J. Abrams batted .111 and Keibert Ruiz went 0-19 at the plate. Jose Tena’s bat may be a bonus, but he committed a pair of errors in Sunday’s loss.

Game to Watch: Sunday, the Nats wrap up their series with Pittsburgh at 1:35 p.m., with rookie phenom Paul Skenes (8-2, 2.23 ERA) on the mound for the Pirates. The 1:35 p.m. start allows you to pivot for the Commanders 4:25 p.m. kickoff.

Game to Miss: Thursday, the Nats begin their series with the Pirates and while Jake Irvin pitches, all eyes will be on the start of another NFL Regular Season. At least they’re not playing that game in Brazil.

