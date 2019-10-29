Column: Redskins need to be sellers at the trade deadline

Home » Sports Columns » Column: Redskins need to…

Rob Woodfork

October 29, 2019, 4:38 AM

This is a fact: The 1-7 Washington Redskins are dead last in the NFC East and tied with the Atlanta Falcons for the worst record in the conference.

But there’s a major difference between the Falcons and Redskins — Atlanta realizes the reality of its situation and the Falcons have made at least one significant trade to start the process of stockpiling draft picks to build a roster capable of lifting them out of their current predicament.

The ‘Skins, so far, have not.

After several months and a half season of shrugging off fines, Trent Williams continues to holdout and Ryan Kerrigan remains a productive player on a team going nowhere fast.

There was a report Sunday that there’s a legit market for both, and talk Monday that Cleveland’s season-long pursuit of Williams might finally pay off.

Whether they do business with Cleveland or not, the Redskins need to deal Williams. He’s already vowed to never play for the team again, and he’s spent half the season proving it.

He and Kerrigan are 31-year-old veterans with enough tread on the tires to help a contender get over the hump. Giving them a chance to play their twilight years on a team that matters, is the humane thing to do for two men who have been stand-up guys on a franchise lacking them in positions of power.

As I wrote earlier this season, the only ones who don’t recognize the reality of the Redskins’ situation is the Redskins’ leadership. They foolishly think their culture is “damn good” and that they’re just a few breaks away from contending.

The only way that can be true is if they get real about where they are right now.

Choose whatever metaphor you like; the Redskins built their house on sand and need to level it before trying to erect a proper structure.

Anyone who’s been to therapy knows you can’t begin to fix what ails you if you don’t properly address the problem and the process that led to it.

Kansas City and Indianapolis have demonstrated the amount of good which can come from doing that. Miami and Atlanta are in the process of trying it.

I’m not advocating for the Redskins to tank like the Dolphins or the Browns before them. However, selling off veteran assets who are already near the end of the line in Washington for maximum return is wise; regardless of whether you’re rebuilding or simply retooling.

As far as lousy teams in need of a rebuild go, the Redskins are actually in a somewhat enviable situation. Williams and Kerrigan are easily tradeable assets.

Neither would generate a huge dead cap hit (Williams’ is $3.5 million; Kerrigan’s would be $3.2 million) and both have agreeable base salaries under contracts through the 2020 season.

A new team would only be on the hook for half of Williams’ $10.8 million this season, having him for $12.5 million in 2020, while Kerrigan has already received half of his $10.5 million in 2019. His $11.5 million salary next year is a bargain for a top end pass rusher.

Trading them is a no-brainer. There were early-season reports the Patriots are every bit as hot for Williams as the Browns are, and willing to deal a high draft pick to get him.

But the window of getting maximum return for Williams has likely past. For example, had the ‘Skins traded Williams to Cleveland before the season when the Browns thought they’d be contenders, he might have yielded a first-round pick.

Now that the Browns are 2-5, they’re likely less willing to part with a pick that could plausibly land somewhere in the top 10 to 15 overall.

There would be no such caveat for a Kerrigan deal. The Ravens and Colts have been rumored to be interested in Kerrigan, a guy who’s never missed a game and figures to be a productive player for another 3-4 years.

Indianapolis is a fascinating option since the ‘Skins could plausibly get back the second-round pick they dealt to Indy in the trade up to draft Montez Sweat, doing Kerrigan a solid by sending him to a contender in his native Indiana.

The Redskins are likely to play their way into their own top five draft pick. So, coupling that with at least two more high picks would help set up the new coach with some cheap, young talent to mold in the way he sees fit.

Instead, the organization further threatens to waste the efforts of two remarkable players with Hall-of-Fame potential had they not spent their entire careers with such a dysfunctional organization.

How dysfunctional, you ask? The one veteran they’re reportedly shopping for is the notoriously overpaid Josh Norman who, even if he weren’t in the midst of his worst season as a pro, has virtually no trade value because of his $10.8 million base salary.

Plus, the ‘Skins would have to carry $6 million in dead cap just to move on from him in-season. It’s more fiscally responsible to wait until 2020 when his cap number is an unwieldy $15.5 million and the dead cap hit is only $3 million.

If someone like Philadelphia is desperate enough to give up a third- or fourth-round pick for Norman, by all means, eat that money and make the deal.

After all, it’s about building this thing for the future.

But we’re talking about the Redskins, here. They’ll almost assuredly botch what should be a straightforward means of improving their lot, and wind up with pennies on the dollar for Williams, Kerrigan and Norman, if anything at all.

That’s hardly what I’d call a “damn good” culture or winning off the field.

<p><b><i>Packers 34</i></b><br /> <b><i>Chiefs 27</i></b></p> <p>Aaron Rodgers <a href="https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2019/10/26/aaron-rodgers-enjoys-young-energy-in-green-bay/">loves the young energy around him</a>, but he&#8217;s giving off vibes much younger than his 35-plus years. That&#8217;s probably because after most of the last decade, he&#8217;s finally got a solid defense and a running back (Aaron Jones) capable of carrying the load so Rodgers doesn&#8217;t have to. I know Patrick Mahomes was absent from this prime-time matchup, but Green Bay looks legit — almost as legit as this ridiculous TD pass.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Unreal.<a href="https://twitter.com/AaronRodgers12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AaronRodgers12</a> magic on SNF! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GBvsKC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GBvsKC</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoPackGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoPackGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/OzFFykBX0A">pic.twitter.com/OzFFykBX0A</a></p> <p>— Green Bay Packers (@packers) <a href="https://twitter.com/packers/status/1188649385061732357?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 28, 2019</a></p></blockquote> <p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></p>
<p><b><i>Browns 13</i></b><br /> <b><i>Patriots 27</i></b></p> <p>It was poetic that Bill Belichick notched his 300th win in hoodie weather against the only other team for whom he&#8217;s been the head coach — and at the expense of someone foolish enough to <a href="https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2019/10/24/bill-belichick-already-mentions-jarvis-landrys-comments-to-patriots-players/">guarantee a victory everyone but he knew wasn&#8217;t going to happen</a>. It&#8217;s no longer a question of whether New England wins the Super Bowl, it&#8217;s whether <a href="https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2019/10/22/49ers-patriots-defenses-allowing-less-than-150-passing-yards-a-game/  ">this Patriots defense</a> goes down as one of the all-time greatest along the way.</p>
<p><b><i>Panthers 13</i></b><br /> <b><i>49ers 51</i></b></p> <p>Kyle Allen entered this game with 153 straight passes without a pick to start his career, third-best in NFL history (behind only Dak Prescott and Tom Brady). He left not his heart in San Francisco, but his streak, his pride and any hopes that he&#8217;ll permanently supplant Cam Newton as the starter in Carolina.</p> <p>Meanwhile, the Niners are off to their second 7-0 start in franchise history thanks to a dominant ground game &#8212; Tevin Coleman joined Jerry Rice as the only 49ers to notch a 4-TD game &#8212; and <a href="https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2019/10/22/49ers-patriots-defenses-allowing-less-than-150-passing-yards-a-game/">a defense still on pace to shatter records</a>. San Fran had few challenges in the front half of their schedule but games against Green Bay, Baltimore, New Orleans and Seattle (twice) will reveal if they&#8217;re for real.</p>
<p><b><i>Jets 15</i></b><br /> <b><i>Jaguars 29</i></b></p> <p>Boy, if the Jets were <a href="https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/27921041/jets-angry-jaguars-running-score" target="_blank" rel="noopener" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/27921041/jets-angry-jaguars-running-score&amp;source=gmail&amp;ust=1572303497134000&amp;usg=AFQjCNFY77_pF-WKZG3NHMKW-tAzF_bC7w">still holding on to old grudges</a> with the Jags and Sam Darnold were <a href="https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/27939063/jaguars-defensive-players-heckle-sam-darnold-ghosts-remark">still seeing more ghosts</a> than Haley Joel Osment, I hope they didn&#8217;t look up at the Jacksonville skyline. &#8230;</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Oh my goodness&#8230; plane before <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a>&#8211;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jaguars?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jaguars</a> flying with sign that reads “Gardner Minshew ain’t afraid of no ghosts DUVALL” <a href="https://t.co/aMInfIWaQj">pic.twitter.com/aMInfIWaQj</a></p> <p>— Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) <a href="https://twitter.com/Connor_J_Hughes/status/1188473410411810817?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 27, 2019</a></p></blockquote> <p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></p>
<p><b><i>Cardinals 9</i></b><br /> <b><i>Saints 31</i></b></p> <p>Drew Brees returned to throw 3 TDs, Latavius Murray had another dominant day filling in for the injured Alvin Kamara and the Saints defense manhandled another outmatched opponent. New Orleans is halfway to what is trending toward a special 14-2 season that ends with the championship glory they should have enjoyed last year.</p>
<p><b><i>Bengals 10</i></b><br /> <b><i>Rams 24</i></b></p> <p>It may not be hard for <a href="https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2019/10/23/zac-taylor-not-hard-to-coach-against-sean-mcvay/" target="_blank" rel="noopener" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2019/10/23/zac-taylor-not-hard-to-coach-against-sean-mcvay/&amp;source=gmail&amp;ust=1572303497135000&amp;usg=AFQjCNESbp254cAwY6xQf4iNBj6E09qv2g">Zac Taylor to coach against Sean McVay</a> but it&#8217;s sure as hell hard to coach the Cincinnati Bengals. Marvin Lewis should get in the Hall of Fame just for taking this lousy franchise to the playoffs seven times.</p>
<p><b><i>Broncos 13</i></b><br /> <b><i>Colts 15</i></b></p> <p>Remember when we were <a href="https://wtop.com/sports-columns/2019/09/column-did-we-just-see-the-end-of-3-hall-of-fame-careers/" target="_blank" rel="noopener" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://wtop.com/sports-columns/2019/09/column-did-we-just-see-the-end-of-3-hall-of-fame-careers/&amp;source=gmail&amp;ust=1572303497135000&amp;usg=AFQjCNE_CZwte0xS5WfYpCxjeqoECeE5oQ">sending Adam Vinatieri out to pasture</a>? Well, on Sunday, redemption was spelled A-D-A-M.</p> <p>That, and Denver has a habit of shooting themselves in the foot. <a href="https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2019/10/25/noah-fant-ok-after-cutting-foot-while-removing-tape-from-ankle/" target="_blank" rel="noopener" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2019/10/25/noah-fant-ok-after-cutting-foot-while-removing-tape-from-ankle/&amp;source=gmail&amp;ust=1572303497135000&amp;usg=AFQjCNHKj2kXnD3ccU2Nb7zLeIOaxlvuxw">Almost literally</a>.</p>
<p><b><i>Bucs 23</i></b><br /> <b><i>Titans 27</i></b></p> <p>Tampa Bay didn&#8217;t win on the field but they won the feel good story of the week by <a href="https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/27933030/panthers-dt-gerald-mccoy-gets-help-former-bucs-teammates-son-senior-night" target="_blank" rel="noopener" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/27933030/panthers-dt-gerald-mccoy-gets-help-former-bucs-teammates-son-senior-night&amp;source=gmail&amp;ust=1572303497135000&amp;usg=AFQjCNGsY6N5s3FdVAbah9lcc0lbLKLcTQ">supporting a former teammate&#8217;s family</a>. It&#8217;s easier to say when two boringly mediocre teams play, but there really is more to life than football.</p>
<p><b><i>Giants 26</i></b><br /> <b><i>Lions 31</i></b></p> <p>Snacks Harrison didn&#8217;t exactly feast on the Giants in his first game against Big Blue since being traded a year ago, but Detroit is quietly in the NFC playoff hunt in a top-heavy conference.</p>
<p><b><i>Chargers 17</i></b><br /> <b><i>Bears 16</i></b></p> <p>In a battle of teams dogged by late-game struggles, Chicago struggled harder and <a href="https://deadspin.com/bears-fans-boo-team-off-the-field-after-offense-freezes-1839398855?utm_campaign=socialflow_deadspin_facebook&amp;utm_medium=socialflow&amp;utm_source=deadspin_facebook&amp;fbclid=IwAR2eCVsI0uhO-U3oiF0OBVAyTkMV9_sT8i8FeT4SZlKOY597TkoHPGdRLw4" target="_blank" rel="noopener" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://deadspin.com/bears-fans-boo-team-off-the-field-after-offense-freezes-1839398855?utm_campaign%3Dsocialflow_deadspin_facebook%26utm_medium%3Dsocialflow%26utm_source%3Ddeadspin_facebook%26fbclid%3DIwAR2eCVsI0uhO-U3oiF0OBVAyTkMV9_sT8i8FeT4SZlKOY597TkoHPGdRLw4&amp;source=gmail&amp;ust=1572303497135000&amp;usg=AFQjCNGvtl-MwryE3UV_IDR1CrKecmp7-g">their crowd reminded them of it</a>. Matt Nagy and Mitchell Trubisky are wasting a great Bears defense — and an opportunity to stand out in a wide open NFC.</p>
<p><b><i>Eagles 31</i></b><br /> <b><i>Bills 13</i></b></p> <p>Apparently, Philadelphia took out <a href="https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/27926556/orlando-scandrick-rips-eagles-gm-being-released" target="_blank" rel="noopener" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/27926556/orlando-scandrick-rips-eagles-gm-being-released&amp;source=gmail&amp;ust=1572303497135000&amp;usg=AFQjCNFKiz3wQjvmbR2e5kwbm0_HWULJXg">the Orlando Scandrick frustration</a> out on Buffalo. Count on the Bills &#8212; whose wins have all come against teams with a losing record at the time they played &#8212; paying it forward to the Redskins.</p>
<p><b><i>Seahawks 27</i></b><br /> <b><i>Falcons 20</i></b></p> <p>As bad as it looks in Atlanta, it&#8217;s about to get <a href="https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2019/10/21/falcons-are-bad-2020-salary-cap-situation-makes-things-worse/" target="_blank" rel="noopener" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2019/10/21/falcons-are-bad-2020-salary-cap-situation-makes-things-worse/&amp;source=gmail&amp;ust=1572303497135000&amp;usg=AFQjCNH3rBnXBK1ocDOOkbtaXsaZEcSf_w">a whole lot worse</a>.</p>
<p><b><i>Redskins 9</i></b><br /> <b><i>Vikings 19</i></b></p> <p>This was a predictable result in the intersection of the previously intertwined prime-time struggles for Kirk Cousins and the Redskins. Cousins got the victory to cap a <a href="https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2019/10/25/kirk-cousins-concludes-a-stellar-october/">stellar month of the October</a>, while the Skins were held out of the end zone (<a href="https://twitter.com/chucksapienza/status/1187565426122936321?s=20">again</a>) thanks in part to the ongoing QB carousel set off by his departure. Success really is the best revenge.</p>
