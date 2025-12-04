66 Express drivers raise over $40,000 on “Drive Out Hunger” weekend

Drivers raised $40K during “Drive Out Hunger” on 66 Express, helping feed families across Northern Virginia this holiday season.

This content was provided by I-66 Express Mobility Partners.

When your neighbors needed you most, you showed up once again.

Thanks to the thousands of drivers who chose the reliable, predictable 66 Express Outside the Beltway during the recent “Drive Out Hunger” weekend (Nov. 15–16), more than $40,000 was raised to help families across Northern Virginia access the food and support they need this holiday season. The proceeds were shared amongst four organizations on the front lines of fighting food insecurity – Food for Others, Northern Virginia Family Service’s Hunger Resource Center, the Haymarket Regional Food Pantry, and the Prince William County Community Foundation’s CHOW Wagon program – each playing a vital role in strengthening the region’s safety net.

This year’s outcome grew even stronger through an additional $5,000 contribution to Food for Others from Cintra, a leading global infrastructure investor and one of the principal companies behind the I-66 Express Mobility Partners consortium. Cintra’s commitment to community well-being and social responsibility underscored the purpose behind the Drive Out Hunger effort. Their support broadened the overall impact of the campaign and reflected the shared mission across the I-66 EMP partnership to invest in the people and communities we serve every day.

Food for Others ultimately received a total of $17,500 – $12,500 from the Drive Out Hunger weekend plus Cintra’s added $5,000 – to expand its emergency grocery assistance and neighborhood distribution programs, which help thousands of families put meals on the table each week. As one of Northern Virginia’s largest food assistance organizations, FFO has been a consistent partner to I-66 EMP in ensuring families have access to fresh, healthy food when they need it most. “Partnerships like this allowed us to meet families where they were and ensure no child or parent goes without, especially during the holidays,” said Deb Haynes, Executive Director of Food for Others.

Additionally, Northern Virginia Family Services received $12,500 for its Hunger Resource Center, which provides essential food assistance alongside broader NVFS services such as housing stability, workforce readiness, and financial assistance. NVFS has worked closely with I-66 EMP to help local families not only navigate difficult moments but also build long-term resilience. “The generosity of 66 Express Mobility Partners has meaningfully strengthened the safety net for the thousands of families we serve,” said Stephanie Berkowitz, President and CEO of NVFS.

The Haymarket Regional Food Pantry benefited from $5,000 in support for its volunteer-driven grocery distribution programs serving western Prince William County with dignity, compassion, and consistency. Their teams had already been preparing for increased need as temperatures drop and the holidays approach. “Support like this helps us keep shelves stocked and dignity at the center of every visit,” said Eileen Smith, Executive Director of Haymarket Regional Food Pantry.

Rounding out the total, the Prince William County Community Foundation was awarded $5,000 for its CHOW Wagon initiative, which delivers food and essential supplies directly to Prince William County schools to ensure students have what they need to learn, grow, and thrive. Over the past several years, I-66 EMP and PWCCF have collaborated to meet student needs through school-based outreach and seasonal support efforts. “This contribution helped us reach even more families right where they were – at school and in the community,” said Dr. Vanessa Gattis, President and CEO of PWCCF.

These four organizations were not just beneficiaries – they remain trusted partners with whom I-66 EMP has built deep relationships rooted in service, volunteerism, and a shared commitment to the communities along the I-66 corridor. Together, these partnerships have powered countless food drives, student programs, and year-round support efforts that strengthen the region.

“We were beyond delighted by our customers’ amazing response to our first annual ‘Drive Out Hunger’ campaign, but I can’t say we were surprised,” said Nancy H. Smith, Director of Corporate Affairs for I-66 EMP. “This community has always stepped up – whether for food, school supplies, or winter clothing – and that weekend was no different. Thank you to every driver who helped their neighbors simply by choosing the 66 Express.”

I-66 EMP and its partners will continue this momentum with seasonal initiatives throughout November and December, including a children’s winter-clothing collection benefiting local families through the Prince William County based non-profit Boxes of Basics.

Drivers can learn more about these initiatives, I-66 EMP’s community partnerships, and time-saving tips for traveling the 66 Express Outside the Beltway at Ride66Express.com.