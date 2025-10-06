Caring Hands Animal Hospital expands to Tenleytown with 10th location

Caring Hands Animal Hospital, a trusted name in veterinary care along the Mid-Atlantic region, is bringing its compassionate, family-centered approach to Tenleytown, D.C. with the opening of its 10th location in early 2026 at 4810 Wisconsin Ave.

The new hospital will be led by Dr. Robert Cullen, Co-Owner and Medical Director, who brings a strong background in wellness and preventative medicine, arthritic pain management, dentistry, and soft tissue surgery. Known for his dedication to the human-animal bond, Dr. Cullen emphasizes personalized, thorough care with clear medical guidance for both pets and their families.

Outside of the exam room, Dr. Cullen is an avid marathon runner and enjoys home projects and family time with his wife, Carlyn, their two daughters, and dogs, Jochi and Khufu.

The new Tenleytown location will expand Caring Hands Animal Hospital’s commitment to making high-quality veterinary care more accessible throughout the D.C. region. With this milestone, the hospital continues its mission of providing warm, transparent, and expert care for pets at every stage of life. Services include wellness, surgery, dentistry, vaccination and more.

Caring Hands Animal Hospital – Tenleytown is scheduled to open in early 2026, further strengthening the community’s access to trusted veterinary care. Join the waiting list today by emailing tenleytown@caringhandsvet.com, or visit CaringHandsVet.com for more information.

Meet Dr. Robert Cullen

Dr. Cullen is the Co-Owner & Medical Director of the new Tenleytown location of Caring Hands Animal Hospital and has special interests in wellness and preventative medicine, arthritic pain management, dentistry, and soft tissue surgery

