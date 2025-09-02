Pain management for your pet

This content was written by Lisa Pinn McFaddin, DVM, GDCVHM, CVSMT, CVMRT, FCoAC, CVA at Caring Hands Animal Hospital.
Identifying pain in companion animals
Pain in pets is often misunderstood or overlooked. Unlike humans, dogs and cats rarely cry out or complain when they’re hurting. This instinct to hide pain is a survival trait from their wild ancestors—displaying weakness could make them vulnerable to predators.
Because of this, it’s crucial for pet owners to recognize the more subtle signs of pain:
Human pain behaviors
- Facial grimacing or frowning
- Vocal expressions (moaning, crying, yelling)
- Restlessness or irritability
- Holding or touching painful areas
Canine Pain Signs
- Isolation or withdrawal
- Changes in eating, drinking, or sleep habits
- Limping or difficulty rising
- Tucked tail or ears held back
- Vocalizations or increased irritability
- Reluctance to move or engage in normal activities
Feline pain signs
- Hiding or hunching in place
- Reduced grooming or overgrooming
- Inappropriate elimination
- Limping or reduced jumping ability
- Unusual vocalization or increased purring
- Loss of appetite or energy
If your pet is showing any of these signs, it may be time to consider a comprehensive pain management plan.
Pain management options for pets
Pain from arthritis, injury, surgery, or chronic illness can drastically affect a pet’s quality of life. Traditional Veterinary Medicine (TVM)—also known as Western or allopathic medicine—typically focuses on pharmaceutical and surgical interventions. While these tools can be highly effective, they also come with limitations:
- Side effects from long-term medication use
- Limited success in managing chronic or complex pain
- Focus on symptoms rather than root causes
- A one-size-fits-all approach rather than individualized care
Fortunately, pets today have more options through Integrative Veterinary Medicine (IVM) and Veterinary Rehabilitation Therapy (VRT), both of which can complement or even replace traditional treatments.
What Is Integrative Veterinary Medicine (IVM)?
IVM is a patient-centered approach that combines traditional diagnostics and treatments with evidence-based alternative therapies. Common IVM modalities include:
- Acupuncture
- Spinal manipulation (animal chiropractic)
- Massage and trigger point therapy
- Photobiomodulation (cold laser therapy)
- Chinese herbal medicine and supplements
- Whole food therapy
This blended approach supports both symptom relief and whole-body wellness, making it especially valuable for managing pain and chronic conditions.
What Is Veterinary Rehabilitation Therapy (VRT)?
VRT focuses on helping pets recover from injury or surgery, regain function, and reduce pain and inflammation. It also enhances mobility and athletic performance while improving long-term quality of life.
Common VRT strategies include:
- Thermal therapy (heat and cold)
- Range of motion exercises and stretching
- Strengthening and balance exercises
- Fascial and massage therapies
- Acupuncture and spinal manipulation
- Photobiomodulation
When to consider IVM and VRT
You might explore these therapies if:
- Your pet suffers from chronic pain that isn’t well-managed with medications
- Your pet is recovering from surgery or injury
- You’re concerned about the long-term effects of medication
- You want a more personalized, comprehensive approach to your pet’s care
Benefits of IVM and VRT in pain management
- Reduces or eliminates reliance on medications
- Minimizes drug-related side effects
- Improves mobility, strength, and function
- Speeds recovery after surgery or injury
- Enhances quality of life, especially in senior pets
- Supports canine athletes with performance and injury prevention
- Utilizes a multimodal approach—attacking pain from multiple angles
- Tailors’ treatment plans to your pet’s individual needs
Common IVM and VRT therapies for pain relief
|Therapy
|How It Helps
|Thermal Therapy
|Uses heat or cold to reduce inflammation and control pain
|Massage
|Promotes circulation, reduces muscle tension, improves lymphatic drainage
|Acupuncture
|Stimulates nerves, improves blood flow, reduces inflammation and pain
|Spinal Manipulation
|Restores joint motion, relieves pressure on nerves, reduces discomfort
|Photobiomodulation (Cold Laser)
|Promotes tissue healing, reduces inflammation, improves cellular function
|Passive Range of Motion
|Maintains joint flexibility and reduces stiffness
|Stretching
|Enhances flexibility, reduces muscle tension, improves movement
|Targeted Exercises
|Builds strength, improves balance and gait, prevents reinjury
|Supplements & Herbal Medicine
|Supports immune function, reduces inflammation, and eases pain naturally
Safety and professional oversight
When performed by a licensed veterinarian trained in integrative and rehabilitation therapies, these treatments are safe, effective, and well-tolerated by most pets. As with any medical intervention, proper diagnosis and professional supervision are essential to avoid ineffective or unsafe outcomes.
Final thoughts
IVM and VRT are not alternatives to conventional care—they are powerful partners. Together, they create a more comprehensive and personalized approach to pain management, helping your pet not just survive, but thrive.
