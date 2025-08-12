Potomac Audiology powered by Frye Real Ear Measurement: A gold-standard in hearing care

Potomac Audiology offers a gold-standard approach in hearing aid fitting to ensure your hearing aids are precisely tuned to your unique ears and hearing loss.

This content is sponsored by Potomac Audiology.

When considering a large investment like hearing aids, attaining the best clarity and comfort are vital to long term success. Potomac Audiology offers a distinct advantage with Frye Real Ear Measurement (REM) technology, a gold-standard approach in hearing aid fitting. This technique guarantees your hearing aids are precisely tuned to your unique ears and hearing loss, allowing you to hear clearer conversations and more natural sound.

Real Ear Measurement is a quick and painless procedure used to program hearing aids with precision to unique needs. During a fitting, an audiologist places a tiny soft tube microphone into the ear canal alongside the hearing aid. “This procedure allows us to measure exactly what the hearing aid is delivering to the eardrum,” explains Dr. Gail Linn of Potomac Audiology.

“The technology level of hearing aids today allows us to tune your hearing aids with precision across many frequency bands to fit your exact needs. After investing to improve your quality of life, it is important to utilize that investment to the best of its capability. We are surprised to find that many patients have hearing aids that are not at all programed specifically for them. Hearing aids are not a volume button, making everything louder. They correct very specific frequencies your ears have problems picking up. The Frye Real Ear system allows us to place your hearing test directly against the programing software to attain a perfect match.”

Directly measuring sound inside your ear takes into account your unique ear shape and hearing loss. The audiologist can then adjust the hearing aid on the spot, ensuring speech is clear, soft sounds are audible and loud sounds remain comfortable. Without REM there is no way to know if a hearing aid is providing the correct amplification at the right frequencies for your specific needs. Why invest in something designed to precisely correct loss, only to guess anyway? Potomac Audiology takes the extra step because it matters. REM confirms your devices are programmed exactly for you, resulting in better speech understanding and less guessing.

The team at Potomac Audiology is led by Dr. Gail Linn and her daughter Dr. Tricia Terlep. Both highly experienced audiologists and leaders in the use of REM. Together, they emphasize truly individualized care: every hearing aid fitting is verified and fine-tuned to the patient’s unique hearing profile. They will even assess and re-program hearing aids purchased outside, ensuring those devices are delivering their best results.

The use of REM sets Potomac Audiology apart, ensuring that each patient – whether a longtime hearing aid user or someone new to hearing devices – gets the most out of their hearing aids.

