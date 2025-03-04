Five things America needs for a stronger energy future

Congress has the power to secure a better future for Americans by advocating for smart energy policies that center around driving outcomes that will benefit the economy, the environment and the customer.

This content was written by AGA President and CEO Karen Harbert and Board Chair Lloyd Yates.

America has a new president and a new congress with a resounding focus on energy policies that prioritize Americans’ pocketbooks and advance the strength of our nation. Through a 2.8-million-mile pipeline system, natural gas utilities deliver the American promise of affordable and reliable energy that fuels families and businesses across the nation. Our homegrown energy source is a driving force behind energy innovation and the ability to improve our environmental stewardship. It’s also the lynchpin of America’s energy security, advancing our interests at home while safeguarding our allies abroad and keeping our enemies at bay. Natural gas has been and will continue to be the cornerstone of America’s economy and energy security.

Congress has the power to secure a better future for Americans by advocating for smart energy policies that center around driving outcomes that will benefit the economy, the environment and the customer. There are five key things that Congress and the new administration should focus on to achieve those goals:

1. Prioritize People – affordability and customer choice are not optional

For millions of American families, natural gas provides a pathway to reducing living expenses and achieving financial stability.

Across the country, more than 189 million Americans who rely on natural gas for heating, cooking and drying clothes save an average of $1,132 per household annually compared to households using electricity. These savings were especially meaningful as families faced increasing financial pressures in recent years.

Beyond its role in reducing household energy bills, natural gas has significant and positive impacts on the economy, making energy more affordable for customers and businesses. Commercial and industrial customers have saved more than $500 billion over the past decade by choosing natural gas, enabling small businesses to thrive, reducing operational costs and fueling innovation across industries.

Efforts to ban natural gas, pipeline infrastructure and appliances through policy and regulations are misguided at best. President Trump has taken early action towards safeguarding customer choice in America’s homes and businesses and the economic benefits these provide for communities across the country. Ultimately, congressional action will be needed to end the attempted bans on natural gas and enshrine protections for consumers into law.

2. Unleash economic competitiveness

If we are serious about building the economy of the future, we need more energy and we need a robust energy portfolio to ensure access to affordable and reliable energy for Americans. A strategic investment in America’s energy future will unleash the full power of our domestic energy resources to fuel a future of advanced manufacturing, AI and data centers, better hospitals and schools, a robust hospitality industry, and a healthier nation without shortages in the grocery stores and prescriptions on the shelves.

3. Keep our critical infrastructure safe and secure

The strength of natural gas as a reliable energy source lies in its extensive 2.8-million-mile underground pipeline network, which is built to withstand natural disasters and avoid major disruptions. The natural gas industry invests $33 billion every year to maintain system safety, and government partnership is critical. We need reasonable and effective pipeline safety reauthorization and cybersecurity regulations that work with us rather than against us to keep our critical infrastructure secure.

4. Pave the way for streamlined permitting processes with real reform

Real progress to unleash America’s energy potential can’t happen until we break down the byzantine permitting process that imposes unnecessary and detrimental delays and reform the legal system that bogs down challenges to new projects for years in court. Congress must pass real and durable permitting reform including judicial reforms for natural gas and all energy projects to deliver the energy capacity our nation needs.

5. Don’t lose sight of the importance of energy to national security

It can be easy to forget just how crucial energy is to maintaining our way of life and our national security. America’s access to domestic natural gas strengthens U.S. alliances and fortifies our position as a global energy leader by providing a cost-efficient and reliable resource to allies. Natural gas is used by 189 million Americans and accounts for over one-third of our energy usage making it a cornerstone of today’s economy and enabling the competitive economy of the future. Domestic production insulates America from having to import natural gas from countries who don’t share our values or way of life and ensures that families and businesses have access to a dependable, affordable energy source. Energy security is national security, and it is vital that we maintain the reliability and affordability of our intertwined North American natural gas systems while protecting America’s interests abroad.

America’s natural gas utilities serve more than 189 million Americans and 5.6 million businesses reliably every day, and more are signing up one new customer and 60 new businesses for natural gas service every minute of every day. We stand ready to continue our work alongside the new Trump administration and the 119th United States Congress to unleash America’s full energy potential.