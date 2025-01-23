Moving through menopause with the right care can make all the difference

Amy Stone, MD and Andrea Hulse, DO at Complete Concierge Care discuss how they help their patients navigate menopause.

In the United States, approximately 6,000 women reach menopause each day. However, not all health-care providers are trained to recognize perimenopausal and post-menopausal symptoms or counsel patients on care options and lifestyle considerations.

At Complete Concierge Care, we recognize that each woman’s experience of menopause is different and tailor our care to meet the needs of each patient. In the excerpt below, Amy Stone, MD and Andrea Hulse, DO discuss how they help their patients navigate menopause.

Dr. Stone: Andrea, as physicians dedicated to women’s health, we know how multifaceted care needs can be—especially during major life transitions like menopause.

What’s your approach to guiding patients through this challenging phase?

Dr. Hulse: You’re right, Amy. Menopause is more than hot flashes, night sweats, and mood changes. There are many changes that occur. In addition to its many symptoms, we also focus on the less visible health concerns, like cardiovascular risk, bone health, and metabolic changes. These issues are critical to monitor and address proactively, and our model at Complete Concierge Care allows us the time and resources to do so thoroughly.

Amy, how do you approach these conversations?

Dr. Stone: Each woman’s journey is different, so it’s crucial to explore options that fit her unique situation. For some, hormone therapy is the right choice; for others, lifestyle adjustments or alternative treatments work better. The key is forming a partnership with the patient to make informed, empowering decisions.

Dr. Hulse: Definitely. It can be daunting for women to navigate menopause while juggling careers, family, and other responsibilities. That’s where Complete Concierge Care comes in. We take the time to not just address symptoms but also educate and guide patients through their options in a compassionate, evidence-based way.

Have you noticed that many women feel a sense of relief just having the time to talk through their concerns?

Dr. Stone: Yes. One of the most rewarding aspects of our work at Complete Concierge Care is that we hear the patient’s concerns and are able to simply listen to them. It can be so therapeutic for a patient to just be heard. Many issues associated with women’s health, at all ages, are often overlooked but are vital for long-term health.

Dr. Hulse: I think the collaboration within our team is a game-changer. While we focus on women’s health, our male colleagues bring expertise that strengthens our collective efforts. Together, we provide comprehensive care that reflects Complete Concierge Care’s supportive and empowering culture—a culture that’s particularly meaningful for women navigating complex health milestones.

Dr. Stone: It’s so true. We’ve cultivated an environment where women can feel heard, supported, and empowered to make decisions about their health. Whether it’s managing menopause, balancing a career and caregiving, or addressing preventative care, we’re here to guide them every step of the way.

