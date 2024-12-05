FanDuel Promo Code: How to Win $150 Bonus on NFL, NBA

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This content is sponsored by Sportradar. Go big on Thursday Night Football…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This content is sponsored by Sportradar. Go big on Thursday Night Football with the latest FanDuel promo code offer. New players who take advantage of this opportunity can start with a 30-1 odds boost on Lions-Packers, NBA or any other sport.







Start with a $5 wager on any game with this offer. If that bet wins, players will receive $150 in bonuses. This is an opportunity for players to raise the stakes on any matchup.

FanDuel Sportsbook delivers a massive boost to players to start off the week. Don’t miss out on the chance to secure this new offer and start betting on Week 14 of the NFL season.

Click here to activate this FanDuel promo code offer. New players can bet $5 on Thursday Night Football to get $150 in bonuses with a win.

FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $150 Bonus for Thursday Night Football

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed Through The Links On This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus + 3 Months of NBA League Pass In-App Promos 30% Pass Catcher Boost, 25% Live Profit Boost on TNF, Thursday Night Squares, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On December 5, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are plenty of options on the table for bettors with this new promo. New players will have to choose from any of the games, but we expect to see a lot of interest in the NFL Remember, anyone who picks a winner on this $5 wager will receive $150 in bonuses.

It’s also worth noting that players who activate this offer will receive three months of NBA League Pass. This means new customers will have access to every out-of-market NBA game for three months. Basketball fans can lock in this free trial regardless of the outcome of the original wager.

How to Secure This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

New players can unlock this offer without the need for a promo code. Set up a new account by signing up using any of the links on this page. From there, answer the required information sections to set up a new account.

Choose from any of the secure deposit methods and make a payment of $5+. From there, lock in a $5 wager on the NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball, college football or any other sport. A win will trigger a $150 bonus.

Thursday Night Football Betting Preview, Odds

The Detroit Lions look like one of the NFL’s juggernauts and come into this game as a home favorite. With that said, no one should overlook what Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers are doing right now.

Although the Lions are 11-1 and in first place in the NFC North, a win from the 9-3 Packers would make things interesting down the stretch. Don’t forget about the Minnesota Vikings who are in the mix with a 10-2 record.

Take a look at the current FanDuel Sportsbook odds on Thursday Night Football (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Green Bay Packers: +3.5 (-118) // +150 // Over 51.5 (-110)

+3.5 (-118) // +150 // Over 51.5 (-110) Detroit Lions: -3.5 (-104) // -178 // Under 51.5 (-110)

Click here to activate this FanDuel promo code offer. New players can bet $5 on any game to get $150 in bonuses with a win.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.