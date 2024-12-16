Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Pick $150 Bonus or $1K First Bet for Monday Night Football

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This content is sponsored by Sportradar. Two Monday Night Football matchups mean…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This content is sponsored by Sportradar. Two Monday Night Football matchups mean two more games are eligible for the latest bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Prospective bet365 customers can register here and tackle the action for a guaranteed $150 bonus or a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net.







Join bet365 through this page to qualify for a “Bet $5, Get $150” deal or a First Bet Safety Net worth up to $1,000. Bet as little as $5 to receive $150 in bonus bets, or earn $1,000 back in bonus bets if your first four-digit wager settles as a loss.

Bet365 has competitive odds on every major sport, including the NFL. Week 15 wraps up with Bears vs. Vikings and Falcons vs. Raiders in a rare Monday Night Football two-pack. Lock in your preferred offer, bet on either game and receive bonuses before capitalizing on more bet365 Sportsbook promos on the app.

Click here and enter the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to qualify for a $150 bonus or a $1,000 Safety Net tonight.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Details on Latest MNF Offers

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus

$1K First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos NFL Early Payout Offer, 30% MNF SGP Boost Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On December 16, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

First-time bet365 customers have a unique choice this week. After signing up for bet365 with the code WTOP365, players must choose between two drastically different promotions.

The “Bet $5, Get $150” is more popular than the First Bet Safety Net. A measly $5 wager on Monday Night Football triggers $150 in bonus bets from bet365, regardless of the odds or outcome. However, the Safety Net is still an excellent choice for bettors looking for a high-reward payout. If their qualifying stake loses, bet365 will cover every dollar with up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

Grab either of these limited-time deals before tackling Monday’s NFL doubleheader of Bears-Vikings and Falcons-Raiders. Minnesota is a seven-point home favorite on bet365, while Atlanta is giving 5.5 points on the road.

Instructions for bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Here’s how new customers in bet365-approved states can get $150 in bonus bets or a $1,000 Safety Net:

Click here and create an account.

and create an account. Confirm basic information (name, email, birthday, etc.) and enter the bonus code WTOP365.

Deposit at least $10 using any of bet365’s secure payment methods.

Select your offer and bet $5 for the $150 bonus or up to $1,000 for the First Bet Safety Net.

Bet365 issues all bonus bets immediately after settlement. Each payout is delivered as a lump sum for bettors to split however they please over the next seven days.

NFL Boosts + Early Payout Offer

In addition to dueling welcome offers, bet365 has numerous in-app promos for new customers. Each player can activate an NFL profit boost token that boosts their Same Game Parlay odds for Bears-Vikings or Falcons-Raiders by 30%.

Meanwhile, the NFL Early Payout Offer settles eligible moneyline bets as wins once your team leads by 17 or more points. The final score is irrelevant if your team builds a 17+ point advantage before the final whistle.

Use any of the links within this post to register, apply the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and select a $150 bonus or a $1,000 Safety Net for tonight’s Monday Night Football games.

21 and present in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.