Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This content is sponsored by XL Media. A battle of the Lone…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This content is sponsored by XL Media. A battle of the Lone Star State is on tap for MNF and if you sign up with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500, you’ll secure a $1,500 first-bet offer. Click here to register for an account and place your first bet on Texans-Cowboys.







New players who register with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 will activate a $1,500 first-bet offer. If your first cash wager of up to $1,500 settles as a loss, you’ll get back up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

The Dallas Cowboys are in free fall, having lost each of their last four games. On the other side, the Houston Texans have lost back-to-back games, but they remain in first place in the AFC South. A loss would cut their lead over the Indianapolis Colts to a single game. A Dallas loss would likely end any hopes of a late push for the NFC East crown.

Sign up here with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer for Monday Night Football.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Kick-Off MNF with $1,500 Promo

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First-Bet Offer Bonus Last Verified On November 18, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

BetMGM has put together the largest first-bet offer in legal online sports betting. In fact, BetMGM’s offer comes with up to $500 more in bonus bet backing than what you’ll find from sportsbooks like Caesars, ESPN BET, and bet365. In the event that your first cash wager of up to $1,500 loses, BetMGM will issue a bonus bet refund that you can apply to any game in any league.

If you want to take the Cowboys to cover the spread, the Texans to win, or the teams to go over the total points spread, you can. If you want to take CeeDee Lamb to score the first TD of the game with a $500 wager, but he fails to do so, you’ll get back $500 in bonus bets.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

Registering for a BetMGM account will only take a few minutes. Here’s what you’ll need to do to get in on the action for Texans-Cowboys:

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500.

and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Input your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and date of birth.

Accept a geolocation verification request.

Make a $10+ deposit via online banking or another method.

Navigate to the Texans-Cowboys game.

Wager up to $1,500.

If your first bet settles as a win, BetMGM will return your cash wager along with a cash profit. A loss, meanwhile, would trigger a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500.

Featured MNF Same-Game Parlays

BetMGM has a number of great featured same-game parlays for Monday Night Football. This includes SGPs like:

Houston Texans (-7.5), CJ Stroud to have over 1.5 passing TDs, and Tank Dell to score a TD (+400)

Houston Texans (-7.5), Joe Mixon to score a TD and combine for 150+ rushing and receiving yards (+525)

Dallas Cowboys (+7.5), CeeDee Lamb to score a TD and record 75+ receiving yards (+575)

Joe Mixon to have 75+ rushing yards and score a TD and Rico Dowdle to have 50+ rushing yards and score a TD (+650)

Nico Collins and CeeDee Lamb each to have 75+ receiving yards and each to score a TD (+1200)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.