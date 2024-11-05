Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Secure $150 Bonus for NHL, CBB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Go all in on any game this week with bet365 bonus code…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Go all in on any game this week with bet365 bonus code WTOP365. New players who take advantage of this opportunity here can start with a $5 bet to win a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet.







Instead of rolling the dice on the games, new players can start with this bet365 promo. Get in on the action in time to bet on the NHL, college basketball, college football or any other available market.

Step into the action with bet365 Sportsbook with either sign-up bonus. New players can choose between either offer before checking out the different bet boosts and promos available in the app.

Register with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 for a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet. Click here to start signing up.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Offers $150 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net Bet

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus

$1K First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos Daily Same-Game Parlay Boosts for the NBA, NFL, NHL, More Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On November 5, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Setting up a new account is the only way to cash in with these offers. Sign up with bet365 Sportsbook and choose between the $150 bonus or the $1,000 safety net bet.

All it takes is a $5 bet on any game to win the $150 bonus. New players will receive these bonus bets no matter the outcome of the original wager.

On the flip side, new users can choose the $1,000 safety net bet. Place a cash wager on any available matchup. Players who lose on that first bet will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

How to Register With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

New users can sign up with bet365 Sportsbook to grab either offer:

Click here to start signing up. Apply bonus code WTOP365 to unlock this promo.

to start signing up. Apply bonus code WTOP365 to unlock this promo. Set up a new user profile by filling out the required fields with basic identifying information.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure payment methods.

Bet $5 on any game to win $150 in bonuses guaranteed or opt for the $1,000 safety net bet.

Players who lose on the safety net bet will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

Tuesday Night NHL Bet Boosts

New users can start with either sign-up bonus, but there are plenty of other ways to get in on the action with bet365 Sportsbook. Check out the different bet boosts out there for Tuesday night’s NHL games:

Sebastian Antero Aho, Brady Tkachuk and Kirill Kaprizov each to score a goal (+1291)

Senators, Maple Leafs and Jets each to score first (+495)

Cole Caufield, Kyle Connor and Brock Boeser each to score a goal (+1376)

Hurricanes, Wild and Avalanche all to win (+267)

Cale Makar and J.T. Miller each to record 2+ points (+687)

Register with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 for a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet. Click on any of the links on this page to start signing up.

21 and present in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.