DraftKings Promo Code: Flip $5 Bills-Jets MNF Bet Into $200 Bonus

Prospective sports bettors can take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code offer for a $200 Monday Night Football instant…

Prospective sports bettors can take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code offer for a $200 Monday Night Football instant bonus. Create a new account here and lock-in a $5 bet on any market in the Bills-Jets game to earn an instant 40x return in bonus bets.





New players will secure these bonuses no matter the outcome of the original wager. That means even if your first cash bet on Bills-Jets settles as a loss, you’ll still receive the $200 bonus.

The DraftKings Sportsbook app is the perfect place for bettors to go during the NFL regular season and more. New users can secure this $200 bonus before checking out the in-app offers like parlay profit boosts and other unique options. Plus, it’s important to note that this offer for new players can be applied to any of this week’s NFL or MLB matchups, giving bettors a ton of flexibility.

Secure a $200 instant bonus on MLB with this DraftKings promo code offer. Click here and bet $5 on any game to win.

DraftKings Promo Code Offers $200 Instant Bonus on MLB

DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus In-App Promos SGP Boost for MLB Playoffs, No-Sweat Bet for NFL Week 5 + Dynasty Rewards, Free Contests Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 14, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Some new user offers in legal online sports betting require players to wait for the end of the game before a bonus will convey. With DraftKings there’s no need to wait for the end of the game, as bettors who wager $5 on any game will win $200 in bonuses instantly.

These players will get eight $25 bonus bets which are valid for up to one week after the original wager settles. At that point, bettors will be able to use these bonus bets on a wide range of markets. In addition to Monday Night Football, the Championship Series in the MLB Playoffs are underway. Plus, there’s a loaded college football slate later this week.

Securing This DraftKings Promo Code Offer for Bills-Jets

Create a new account in a few minutes and start reaping the rewards with this new promo. You won’t need to enter a promo code as long as you follow the step-by-step instructions below:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Set up a new account by inputting basic identifying information in the required fields.

Choose from any of the secure payment methods and make a cash deposit of $5 or more.

Bet $5 on Monday Night Football to win $200 in bonuses instantly.

Although new users can start by signing up on a computer or mobile device, we recommend signing up through the links on this page, then downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New users can get the easy-to-use app directly from the App Store for iOS or Google Play Store for Android.

MLB Postseason Betting Preview, Odds

The NLCS is already underway, but the Guardians and Yankees won’t begin their game until 7:38 PM EST. DraftKings has a bevy of game and player props to choose from.

Here is a look at the current odds for Guardians-Yankees tonight:

Run Line: Guardians (+1.5) -155 // Yankees (-1.5) +130

Guardians (+1.5) -155 // Yankees (-1.5) +130 Total Runs: Over 7.5 (+100) // Under 7.5 (-120)

Over 7.5 (+100) // Under 7.5 (-120) Moneyline: Guardians (+140) // Yankees (-166)

Secure a $200 instant bonus for Monday Night Football or the MLB Playoffs with this DraftKings promo code offer. Sign up via the links on this page and bet $5 on any game to win.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.