Learn how you can reduce food waste in your house and save money.

This content is sponsored by the Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection.

The Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Recycling and Resource Management Division continues efforts to increase awareness to residents, businesses and organizations about ways to reduce the estimated 97,000 tons of food scraps that are thrown away each year in Montgomery County. The “Food Is Too Good to Waste” educational awareness campaign provides information, suggestions, and easy to follow tips on shopping habits, food preparation techniques, and proper storage of food, to reduce the amount of food disposed in the waste stream.

Montgomery County is committed to reducing waste and recycling more as it aims for zero waste. Reducing food waste is a key objective of the County’s Strategic Plan to Advance Composting, Compost Use and Food Scraps Diversion in Montgomery County; the County’s Zero Waste Plan; and the County’s Climate Action Plan, which includes preventing and lessening the amount of food waste created.

Food waste generally comes from:

Excess or unwanted food that can still be eaten but is not.

Food scraps generated as food is prepared at home.

Food scraps generated as food is prepared at restaurants, cafeterias, hotels, hospitals and other businesses or facilities.

Food that is believed to be expired, or past its “sell by,” “best by,” or “best if used by” dates.

Foods that have marks or blemishes on them.

Unused food from farms such as unharvested crops.

Here are some ways to reduce the amount of food scraps disposed in the trash:

Plan meals in advance.

Make a shopping list and buy only the amount of food you need.

Cook and consume the food you buy.

Cook smaller portions of food to reduce the number of leftovers.

Save extra food in reusable containers and add a label listing the contents and the date before storing them in the refrigerator or freezer.

Food waste is one of the largest components of the solid waste stream. Throwing away unused or leftover food doesn’t seem like a big deal, but it quickly adds up. Preventing food waste in the first place reduces the cost of collecting food scraps for composting or disposal and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. It also puts money back in your pocket. To learn more about reducing wasted food, visit MontgomeryCountyMD.gov/ReduceFoodWaste or call 311 or 240-777-0311.