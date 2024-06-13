In this job, ‘you really are your own boss’

Leroy Orr dreams of becoming a software engineer one day. But while he’s studying to get there, he also makes deliveries with DoorDash.

Independent contractor: a person hired to do work who controls how the work is done. That’s the Merriam-Webster description.

In today’s modern gig economy, independent contractors describe their work in many ways though, from side hustle and freelancing to side gig and moonlighting.

One company that keeps millions of independent contractors busy is DoorDash.

Leroy Orr is a D.C. Dasher who lives in the Brentwood neighborhood of Washington, D.C.

A lifelong Washingtonian, Orr attends college and is studying computer science while also working part time as a Dasher. He said a major benefit of working for DoorDash is the flexibility it allows him in pursuing his aspiration of becoming a software engineer.

“You really have the opportunity to control your hours,” Orr said.

Leading the pack in food delivery

DoorDash offers opportunities for more than 2 million Dashers in the U.S.

This is how DoorDash explains the delivery process on its website: “Millions of people order food and other goods through DoorDash. When customers place an order, we offer the deliveries or tasks to Dashers, who earn money by picking up and delivering them.”

It’s that ability to choose to take a delivery that makes it ideal for a college student like Orr. “You really are your own boss, as you work your hours,” he said.

Another advantage? Orr likes that he does not have someone looking over his shoulder.

More ‘dashing’ adds up to more income

Some jobs have set hours that you must work, and others may not allow you to work overtime to earn extra money. At DoorDash, the more hours you “dash,” the more money you make, he said.

Those hours dashing are paying off for Orr. He said the money he earns from DoorDash has meant a lot to his everyday life.

“I would not have my car. That’s one thing I would not have. I am very grateful for DoorDash.”

