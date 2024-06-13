‘Dashing’ his way to a few ‘luxuries of life’ is how one DC resident describes working for DoorDash

Because the schedule for his regular job is just three days a week, Melvin Campbell also works as a Dasher. “The extra money is a Godsend” that lets him spend on goodies like a bike, he shares.

Washington, D.C. native, Melvin Campbell’s regular job only had him working three days a week.

With all of that free time, Campbell, who served in the Marines for four years, decided to become an independent contractor.

“I saw an ad on Facebook, and I decided to try it. That’s how I became a Dasher,” Campbell said.

The collective hard work of Dashers has paid off. Last year, DoorDash reported that Dashers earned over $35 billion during the delivery company’s first 10 years.

Extra income covers the extras

“My regular job pays my major bills, but DoorDash allows me some of the luxuries of life,” Campbell said.

Recently, Campbell said he bought a new bike with money earned through DoorDash, and he pointed out that he also used his earnings from “dashing” to pay for the jacket he was wearing.

While earnings vary across Dashers, Campbell said he recently made $179 in only four hours dashing. “The extra money is a Godsend,” Campbell said.

From conversations with other Dashers, Campbell said the consensus is that DoorDash gives them more spending flexibility in the current economy. As independent contractors, they can work as little or as much as they like.

That kind of flexibility is exactly what Campbell wanted. “That is the absolute joy of it. I choose my own schedule. I work when I want, how long I want. I’m in control,” he said.

Tapping into extra benefits of ‘dashing’

There are additional benefits that come along with being a Dasher too, including local discounts on things like gas, car repairs and prescriptions.

During Campbell’s time in the Marines, he was stationed in Kuwait during Desert Storm. The former Marine takes his job as a Dasher seriously and proudly shares his customer review rating.

“I have a 4.92 rating. I live by that rating. I’ve yet to have a bad review. I believe in doing the job and carrying out the mission. I leave no meal behind.”

