Fairfax Co. program offering $50 SmarTrip cards helps Inova focus on ‘sustainability’

This content is sponsored by The Fairfax County Department of Transportation Commuter Services Program.

The SmartBenefits Plu$50 program in Fairfax County, Va. presents an opportunity for local employers such as businesses, nonprofit organizations and associations, to enhance employee benefits while simultaneously contributing to broader sustainability and transportation initiatives in the region.

Developed in conjunction with WMATA, the SmartBenefits Plu$50 program is a free commuter benefits program.

It gives local employees $50 just to try transit.

Employees can get involved with the SmartBenefits Plu$50 program through their company’s human resources department or benefits manager.

All they need to do is enroll in their company’s monthly commuter benefits program.

Once they do that, their company representative will reach out to the county, and the employee will receive a $50 SmarTrip card so they can ride the Metro system or Fairfax Connector.

It can serve as a big help for someone who is new to transit or is exploring a new route because of workplace or home changes, and it can be particularly important in places such as Fairfax County where the roads can get extremely crowded during rush hour.

Fairfax County government employees, federal government employees, those currently enrolled in a SmartBenefits account and current vanpool and transit users are not eligible.

Helping Inova take vehicles off the road

One prominent organization that takes part in the program delivering free $50 SmarTrip cards to employees is Inova Health System, Northern Virginia’s leading nonprofit healthcare provider with an expansive network of hospitals, primary and specialty care practices, emergency and urgent care centers and outpatient services.

It is one of the largest employers in Northern Virginia with about 20,000 people working there.

“What we do is try to encourage folks to take advantage of public transportation and alternative transportation strategies as much as possible,” said Abdias Irizarry, the sustainability program manager at Inova Health System.

Inova’s alternative transportation strategies aim to contribute to healthier air quality, benefitting the health of patients, employees and the whole community.

Popular modes of alternative transportation utilized by Inova employees include carpooling, taking the Metro, riding a bus, biking or walking.

There are two commuter shuttles offered to employees who commute up and down the I-95 and I-66 corridors.

“We’re really trying to do as much as we can to minimize single occupancy vehicles on the road,” said Irizarry.

According to Irizarry, SmartBenefits Plu$50 has been “instrumental” in providing alternatives.

“The SmartBenefits Plu$50 program gives that little extra financial incentive for folks to try out public transportation and see if it’s a long-term solution for them,” Irizarry explained. “We really hope it is, because we want to help minimize traffic congestion around the D.C. and Northern Virginia area.”

A history of sustainability

Inova has had a sustainability program in place for just over 10 years now.

The primary connection between its sustainability efforts and employee benefits is through various transportation initiatives, according to Chip Goyette, the director of sustainability at Inova Health System.

“We do a lot of work on the transportation side, offering things like preferred spaces for carpooling, electric vehicle charging stations and bike racks,” Goyette explained.

Inova’s mission is to protect the health of the community it serves.

In doing so, it creates a variety of downstream health impacts stemming from the resources it uses, the products it purchases and the waste it creates.

That is why Inova leaders are constantly analyzing their operations to understand their largest impacts and how they can minimize or eliminate them altogether.

“We have a heavy focus on sustainable and healthy food, for instance,” said Goyette. “We provide a variety of fresh, healthy food options to patients, team members and visitors.”

Inova hopes to achieve a 20% to 25% recycling rate at all of its hospitals by 2030.

“We had a goal of reducing our energy use intensity 20% by 2020, and we achieved that,” Goyette said.

The organization also distributes 500 to 600 tree saplings to employees every spring and fall, creating a culture of environmental consciousness.

It promotes employee engagement and well-being by providing a tangible opportunity to contribute to greener initiatives.

“The tree event is not only a benefit to the environment, but it’s something team members are just super excited about,” said Goyette. “There’s a huge benefit in terms of morale and fulfillment, but there’s that environmental benefit as well for enhancing the tree canopy in the region.”

For employers who want to learn more about the SmartBenefits Plu$50 program or would like assistance in establishing a company commuter benefits program, company representatives are encouraged to contact the Fairfax County Department of Transportation Commuter Services team by calling 703-877-5900 or by emailing DOTCommuterServices@fairfaxcounty.gov.