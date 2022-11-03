So Others Might Eat races against hunger this Thanksgiving Day

America’s Trot for Hunger’s in-person event will take place on November 24, Thanksgiving morning, at Freedom Plaza. As a family friendly event, the Trot will have something for everyone.

This content is provided by So Others Might Eat (SOME).

In 2022, one-third of DC residents— over one million people— experienced food insecurity. [1] As we approach the winter holidays, many plan to celebrate gratitude with their loved ones through an abundance of festive cuisine. However, thousands of our neighbors and their children will be without. DC nonprofit, So Others Might Eat (SOME), wants that to change, and invites you to make gratitude an action word by helping to raise $1M to fight higher on Thanksgiving Day.

SOME’s Trot for Hunger is the largest and only Thanksgiving Day race in DC to fight hunger, and in 2021, with support from supporters, donors, and volunteers, SOME was able to serve over 250,00 meals in their dining room and distributed over 27,000 pounds of food to the community.[2]

But hunger isn’t tied to one season, or even one place. Now approaching its 21st year, the Trot has announced a new name—America’s Trot for Hunger — to spotlight the issue nationwide. This year’s trot is expected to be the biggest race yet.

“We had participants from 46 states and six countries last year. We’re excited to welcome local and virtual participants again, and hope people across the country can make America’s Trot for Hunger part of their holiday tradition,” says Brett Curtis, Special Events Manager for SOME.

For those who want to offer support to their neighbors experiencing food insecurity, but aren’t always sure how, participating in America’s Trot for Hunger is one way to make a real impact.

America’s Trot for Hunger’s in-person event will take place on November 24, Thanksgiving morning, at Freedom Plaza. Participants joining virtually may complete a timed or untimed 5K from their neighborhood or wherever they are in the world, throughout the month of November. As a family friendly event, the Trot will have something for everyone, including:

Kids “Little Turkey” 1-miler race

Finisher festival & live entertainment

Family-friendly activities Stick a Fork in Hunger art installation

“Best Dressed Turkey” pet costume competition

Surprise swag, giveaways & vendor booths

Ready to join SOME in making gratitude an action word this Thanksgiving? Here’s how to get involved with America’s Trot for Hunger:

Gather the Whole Flock: Whether you’re running in DC or participating virtually, the Trot is more fun with a team! Round up family, friends, colleagues, neighbors and beyond. There is no max number of teammates, so spread the word for the greatest impact!

Whether you’re running in DC or participating virtually, the Trot is more fun with a team! Round up family, friends, colleagues, neighbors and beyond. There is no max number of teammates, so spread the word for the greatest impact! Take One for the Team: No running buddies? No problem. Register for the Trot as an individual in-person or virtually. Your family and friends will still be able to donate to your fundraiser to support you and the Trot from wherever they are. Bonus: People who raise $100 get a free Trot tee-shirt!

No running buddies? No problem. Register for the Trot as an individual in-person or virtually. Your family and friends will still be able to donate to your fundraiser to support you and the Trot from wherever they are. Bonus: People who raise $100 get a free Trot tee-shirt! Donations Welcome: If you are unable to participate in the Trot this year, but would still like to show support, please consider donating to the Trot—no amount is too small.

For over 50 years, SOME has stood on the front lines of service to fight homelessness, hunger, racial inequity, and poverty in DC by providing whole person care. For more information about SOME and America’s Trot for Hunger, visit www.trotforhunger.org and use code WTOP for 50% off registration fees.

[1] According to the Capital Area Food Bank 2022 Hunger Report