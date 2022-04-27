Factory order that new ride and get just what you want!

Looking to upgrade your ride for something new? Well, I wish I could say hop in your car, head down to the dealer, and pick from a huge selection of new and pre-owned rides. But once you hit the dealer lot, things still look different.

This content is sponsored by Fair Oaks Motors.

Looking to upgrade your ride for something new? Well, I wish I could say hop in your car, head down to the dealer, and pick from a huge selection of new and pre-owned rides. But once you hit the dealer lot, things still look different with limited availability of both new and pre-owned vehicles. Dealers continue to suffer from supply chain issues that mean new car inventory remains low and popular trucks, crossovers and SUVs are very hard to find. You could go with a pre-owned model but with soaring values, a used vehicle could cost more now than if it was new. So instead, you may settle with what is available, spend more time and possibly more money than you planned to spend.

On the other hand, there’s an alternative. Many have opted to call their local dealer and start a custom factory order. Many have found this is the best way to get it as you want it. You don’t even have to leave your house to get that done. An email, a phone call or better yet the dealer website can help get the ball rolling. Look up the dealer website, click the custom factory order button, and start the journey. Select the make and model and leave some contact information. You can even select the options and any accessories you want to make it your unique ride. This approach will ensure you get the model you want with the options, trim level and that color you’ve imagined for yourself. When you order you can even take the qualifying incentives at that time. Although, if you think the incentives might be better later, you can wait until the time of final delivery. You should not have to pay extra to order your next ride. Some dealers will ask for a deposit to secure the order. Manufacturers are building now so you won’t have to wait too long but expect four to twelve weeks for most orders. Luckily, the dealer will provide updates at various stages of the build and will even schedule you for the final delivery at a time that is convenient for you.

No matter the approach you use to buy your next vehicle, the value of your current car will surprise you. Just like the new car shortage, good used cars are hard to come by. Some low mileage used crossovers and trucks are drawing big bucks. Remember if you are trading in, the scales are tipped in your favor. That said, the new ride is looking even better now. Remember to try to be patient. It can be hard waiting.