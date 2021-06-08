Protected: T-Mobile works to give small businesses a boost

From what is sometimes referred to as the land of the “frozen tundra,” Nick is from Wisconsin. He was born and raised in the city of Milwaukee and throughout his years of education he focused on creative writing and broadcasting in some form.

Nick graduated from the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee in 2010 with a degree in broadcast journalism, but he already had the radio bug. He had been working part-time at the eminent Newsradio 620 WTMJ as an overnight and evening reporter/anchor for several years prior. Southeast Wisconsin’s news/talk/sports leader hired him shortly after graduating.

Throughout his career in Milwaukee he covered major stories including historic recall elections, mass protests around the capital, severe weather incidents, a Super Bowl victory, presidential visits and a mass shooting at a Sikh temple in which 7 people died.

Nick’s home is in the “Brew City” but when the opportunity arose to work in Washington D.C. at the prestigious WTOP, he jumped at it. He has a passion for writing, assembling and broadcasting stories for an audience, and what better place to work than the epicenter of news?

Now he can be heard covering developing and breaking news stories on the most listened-to station in and around the nation’s capital.