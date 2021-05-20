Young artists can thrive this summer with Virtual Camp Arena Stage

This content is sponsored by Arena Stage. The creativity and community of Camp Arena Stage are coming directly to young artists this…

This content is sponsored by Arena Stage.

The creativity and community of Camp Arena Stage are coming directly to young artists this summer! Virtual Camp Arena Stage will provide youth ages 8 – 15 with the opportunity to perform, explore and create art while building long-lasting valuable relationships. Learning from an all-star team of professional artists and educators, campers will be immersed in interactive arts activities.

With a daily show and time built in to connect with friends old and new, Virtual Camp Arena Stage will provide campers with an unforgettable summer experience at home.

Campers have the option to choose their own schedules from a wide variety of classes that range from Fantasy Stage Makeup, Comics and Cartooning, Acting for the Camera, “It’s Alive!”: Franken-Filmmaking, Sculpture, Painting, Musical Theater, Shipwreck Shakespeare, Newspaper, Podcasting and more exciting options. Virtual camps are half days, with select morning and afternoon options, and run Monday through Friday for two weeks. Camp dates are June 28 – July 9, July 12 – July 23 and July 26 – August 6.

Young artists will have the opportunity to work with gifted theater professional to learn the art and business of the audition process in Arena’s Audition Intensive.

Crafted for students ages 16 – 22, the two-week program will provide professional instruction and coaching in dance, singing and acting performance leaving them equipped for any audition scenario. Award-winning theater professionals including Caroline Stefanie Clay (Broadway’s The Little Foxes, Doubt, The Royal Family) and former Radio City Rockette Kristyn Pope. Additional instructors include Professional Lecturer of Musical Theatre in the Department of Performing Arts at American University Nathan Beary Blustein, David Rowen (Off-Broadway’s Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds) and five-time Helen Hayes Award-winning actress Erin Weaver (Arena’s Disney’s Newsies, Mother Courage and Her Children). Arena Stage Audition Intensive will take place July 26 – August 6.