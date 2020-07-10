Summer is heating up – but your energy bill doesn’t need to!

The Montgomery County Green Bank’s Clean Energy Advantage program in partnership with participating lenders offers flexible, affordable financing at terms and rates better than the participating lenders’ standard offer programs.

Have you noticed any of these things this summer for your home?

Big cooling bills?

Uncomfortable rooms with uneven cooling?

Air quality that could be better?

Wanting to put the sun’s energy to work for you?

The Montgomery County Green Bank is aware of these concerns – and wants to help homeowners – like YOU – take action today to meet your needs. If paying for these improvements is putting this action out of reach, the Montgomery County Green Bank can help.

Maybe you are in an emergency situation and need to update your system immediately – the Clean Energy Advantage Program can help.

Maybe you want to lower your utility bills costs by making your home more energy efficient – the Clean Energy Advantage Program can help.

Maybe you are looking for new HVAC systems that provide energy savings and better indoor air quality – the Clean Energy Advantage Program can help.

Maybe you want to install solar panels or a renewable energy system in your home – the Clean Energy Advantage Program can help.

The Clean Energy Advantage Program can cover a long list of energy efficiency and renewable improvements including:

air leakage reduction, increased insulation, duct sealing

high efficiency heating, cooling or hot water systems

renewable energy systems: geothermal and solar PV

energy storage

electric vehicle charging stations.

Plus, your investment can go further when homeowners take advantage of Maryland utility program rebates and incentives. Once you apply for these rebates and incentives, the overall cost for the project will be less.

The CEA Program’s financing then covers the remaining budget gap to get the project done.

The Clean Energy Advantage Program allows your savings to stay put, your credit card to go untapped, and your monthly payments that use the energy savings to work within your budget.

Loans offered by the participating lenders can cover up to 100% of the cost of your upgrade, anywhere from $3,000 to $50,000, and repayment periods from two to fifteen years depending on the scope of work. And, if you want to pay off the loan early – no problem and with no pre-payment penalties.

The Program is simple to use – go to https://mcgreenbank.org/clean-energy-advantage-participating-contractors/ and contact one of the participating contractors.

Whether you want to lower your utility bills, help improve the air quality in your home, make your home more comfortable, or add a renewable system – the Clean Energy Advantage Program is here to help YOU.

For more information on the Montgomery County Green Bank and its programs, check out https://mcgreenbank.org .

The Montgomery County Green Bank’s mission as a nonprofit is to help residents achieve more energy savings and healthier environments. The Montgomery County Green Bank is dedicated to providing financing tools to help make it easier and more affordable for county residents and businesses to move ahead on clean energy projects.