Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

5. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

6. HotSchedules

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

9. Incredibox, So Far So Good

10. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu

2. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

5. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

6. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

7. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

8. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

9. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

10. Google Maps, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

6. Endless Paper, Epiphanie

7. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

8. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

3. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

4. Google Chrome, Google LLC

5. Disney+, Disney

6. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

7. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game, Amanotes Pte. Ltd.

8. Toca Life World: Build a Story, Toca Boca AB

9. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu

10. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

