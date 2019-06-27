202
Adam Scott tells Mitch McConnell to take down his ‘Parks and Rec’ GIF

By Lauren M. Johnson June 27, 2019 4:51 pm 06/27/2019 04:51pm
Adam Scott made sure Mitch McConnell knew his feelings concerning a tweet with a gif of his "Parks and Rec" character.

(CNN) — “Parks and Recreation” star Adam Scott was not OK with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell using a GIF featuring his character, Ben Wyatt.

Scott tweeted Wednesday:

McConnell used the GIF in response to a tweet by a reporter on Monday who was sharing a comment from President Donald Trump regarding a Supreme Court nomination.

Before Scott’s response, several users tweeted GIFs from the show to express their opinions of the tweet, both showing support and mocking the Senate majority leader.

This isn’t the first time a cast or crew member of “Parks and Rec” responded to a political tweet that used GIFs from the show.

In February 2018, show creator Michael Schur responded to a tweet from the NRA under his Twitter alias Ken Tremendous after a CNN town hall. The organization used the show’s main character, Leslie Knope, played by Amy Poehler, to thank spokeswoman Dana Loesch for defending gun rights.

“Hi, please take this down. I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda,” Schur tweeted.

Schur ended the tweet with a strongly worded message for the NRA directly from Poehler, as she doesn’t have a Twitter account.

Scott and co-star Nick Offerman, who played Ron Swanson, also responded to the NRA tweet with similar sentiments.

