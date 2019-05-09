George Clooney will not be royal baby’s godfather

The royal baby gets a not-so-royal name ... meet Archie! CNN's Jeanne Moos reports.

George Clooney is apparently still trying to master being a father, so he’s not interested in taking on any new duties thank you very much.

The actor shares a birthday with “Baby Sussex” who is now officially Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Clooney, who turned 58 on Monday, shot down rumors Wednesday he will stand as godfather to the latest member of the royal family.

“Everybody loves their rumors,” the star of the new “Catch-22” miniseries told entertainment TV show “Extra.” “It’s not true.”

The star and his wife, famed international attorney Amal Clooney, are the parents of twin toddlers set to turn 2 in a month, and it sounds like the actor already has his hands full.

“You don’t want me to be a godparent of anybody,” he said. “I’m barely a parent at this point. It’s frightening.”

The Clooneys are part of a circle of celebrity friends including Oprah WInfrey, Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra and David and Victoria Beckham who attended last year’s wedding of Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, who is now the Duchess of Sussex.

