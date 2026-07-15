Defending champion Argentina reaches World Cup final by beating England 2-1

Defending champion Argentina rallied to beat England 2-1 on Wednesday and reach the World Cup final.

England Norway WCup Soccer England's Jude Bellingham (10) celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Norway and England in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, July 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) AP Photo/Chris Carlson England Norway WCup Soccer Harry Kane celebrares England's victory over Norway after their World Cup quarterfinal soccer match in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, July 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP Photo/Julio Cortez APTOPIX Argentina England WCup Soccer Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) falls during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Atlanta, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough Argentina England WCup Soccer Referee Ismail Elfath, of the United States, speaks to England's Harry Kane during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Atlanta, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell Argentina England WCup Soccer Players argue during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Atlanta, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser) AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser Argentina England WCup Soccer Argentina's Lautaro Martinez (22) celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Atlanta, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman APTOPIX Argentina England WCup Soccer Argentina's Lautaro Martinez hugs teammate Lionel Messi celebrating after scoring their side's second goal during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Atlanta, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell Argentina England WCup Soccer England's Anthony Gordon (18) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Atlanta, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough Argentina England WCup Soccer England's Anthony Gordon (18) scores their opening goal during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Atlanta, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) AP Photo/Jeff Roberson APTOPIX Argentina England WCup Soccer Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after teammate Enzo Fernandez scored their side's first goal during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Atlanta, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell APTOPIX Argentina England WCup Soccer Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with his teammates at the end of the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Atlanta, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell Argentina England WCup Soccer Argentina's Lautaro Martinez (22) heads the ball to score his side's second goal during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Atlanta, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman Argentina England WCup Soccer England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (1), Marc Guehi (6), Elliot Anderson (8), and John Stones (5) react after Argentina's Lautaro Martinez scored their second goal during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Atlanta, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman APTOPIX Argentina England WCup Soccer Argentina's Enzo Fernandez celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Atlanta, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell APTOPIX Argentina England WCup Soccer England's Jude Bellingham (10) challenges for the ball with Argentina's Nahuel Molina (26) during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Atlanta, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) AP Photo/Jeff Roberson ( 1 /15) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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toggle audio on and off change volume download audio WTOP's José Umaña details what happened in the World Cup semifinal and what fans should expect in the final.

ATLANTA (AP) — No “Hand of God” this time. Argentina didn’t need it.

Instead it was the hallowed feet of Lionel Messi and the unbreakable spirit of a team that has repeatedly fought back at this year’s World Cup that is now one step away from back-to-back titles.

Trailing 1-0 going into the 85th minute, Argentina rallied for a 2-1 victory over England on Wednesday with goals from Enzo Fernandez and substitute Lautaro Martinez.

“I dreamed it, I swear. I told Alexis (Mac Allister) that I was going to score. I told him that I was going to come on and I was going to win it,” Martinez said. “I can tell you this team keeps showing what it’s made of.”

At the final whistle, Messi fell to his knees in celebration while England players collapsed in disbelief — again.

Add 2026 to 1986 and 1998 on the list of games when Argentina has extinguished English hopes at the World Cup.

“I’m gutted for the team, the staff, the fans,” England captain Harry Kane said. “We worked so hard to be here. The lads have given every bit of blood, sweat and tears. To fall short like we did is just gutting.”

The defending champions will take on European champion Spain in the final on Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The best that South America has to offer against the best of Europe.

The loss for England will hurt a new generation of fans in a similar way to Diego Maradona’s infamous handball goal in the 1986 World Cup quarterfinals and the penalty shootout loss in 1998 when David Beckham was sent off for kicking Diego Simeone.

The difference is there can be no sense of injustice this time, even if England had victory in its sights after Anthony Gordon scored the opening goal in the 55th minute.

The English were hanging on as the game wore on. England goalkeeper Jordon Pickford made vital saves while Mac Allister sent a header off the post as wave after wave of Argentina attacks came.

Messi had largely been kept quiet. But when he’s on the field, anything seems possible.

He fed the ball to Fernandez to sweep in the equalizer from outside the box in the 85th minute. And two minutes into stoppage time, Messi sent in a cross for Martinez to head in the winner.

It almost felt inevitable. Especially given the amount of times Argentina has simply refused to give in at this year’s World Cup. From Cape Verde to Egypt, Messi and Co. always seem to find a way.

“It is a show of the collectiveness, the brotherhood that we are in, the fight to the very end that we’ve got,” Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said. “We were ready to go home, sad, knowing that we had left everything on the pitch, but after they scored we really proved ourselves.”

England, in contrast, came up short in the World Cup semifinals for the third time after losses to Germany in 1990 and Croatia in 2018. And it’s another occasion in recent years when England’s players have squandered a winning position in the later stages of a major tournament.

They led 1-0 against Croatia in the semifinals eight years ago and lost 2-1. They were up 1-0 against Italy in the European Championship final in 2021 and lost on penalties.

On Wednesday, England coach Thomas Tuchel’s substitutions seemed to be more intent on holding on, rather than killing the game off with another goal.

“Argentina played with more risk, played with more rhythm, played with the feeling maybe that they have nothing to lose anymore, which freed them up and held us back because we played suddenly with a feeling that we have a lot to lose,” Tuchel said.

Argentina is now one step away from history. Messi, now 39 and likely playing at his last World Cup, is one win away from further strengthening his case to be considered the greatest soccer player of all time.

“We’re going to try to win, we’re going to leave everything out there,” Scaloni said. “It’s very difficult to get people to understand what these players are showing. It’s incredible. We are unique, truly, and it’s not arrogance, it’s from the heart. We are unique.”

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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See more of AP’s World Cup coverage here

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