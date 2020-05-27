National Women’s Soccer League announces return date

The National Women’s Soccer League has announced its plan to return to play with the NWSL Challenge Cup, a tournament starting June 27 in a stadium without fans just outside Salt Lake City.

The 25-game tournament will include all nine NWSL clubs, including the Washington Spirit.

While there will be no spectators in the stadium, the games will be available via CBS All Access, with the opener and championship game airing live on CBS.

The schedule for the tournament, billed as the Challenge Cup, has each team playing four games in the preliminary rounds to determine seeding. The top eight teams will advance to the quarterfinals, when the tournament becomes a knockout competition.

The NWSL Challenge Cup championship match is scheduled for July 26.

